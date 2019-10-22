Iggy Pop ‘Used To Smoke Spider Webs To Get High’

PA

Rock and roll icon Iggy Pop has opened up about how he ‘used to smoke spider webs to get high’ during an episode of The Jonathan Ross Show.

The living legend, 72, reminisced about his wilder days on the show; recalling how he’d once chosen to stick his tongue into an ‘electric train transformer’.

This prompted Ross – perhaps understandably – to ponder how exactly Pop was still going strong, even asking him if he was surprised to still be alive.

You can watch the interview for yourself below:

Pop’s answer to his apparent immortality was very, very him:

No its brinksmanship. My psychiatrist told me in the ’70s ‘you have amazing brinkmanship, you go to a certain place and you know when to pull back’. I always have and I’m a very conservative guy in my daily life. I go to bed early.

The former Stooges front man also elaborated on the spider web smoking episode, describing the experience as ‘harsh’, and no doubt.

Pop said:

I tried spider webs too. I tried to smoke them. You know you’ve got to start somewhere.

The Passenger singer has been walking a little less on the wild side in the last few years, however he is still performing live music.

His new album ‘Free’ landed in September, and Pop will make a one-off appearance for The EFG London Jazz Festival in November.

He will perform at London’s The Barbican Centre on Thursday, November 21, and will also play at at New York’s Beacon Theatre on March 6, 2020.

Speaking with Ross about his latest musical offering, the Godfather of Punk said:

I know that that freedom is only something you feel, but I have lived my life thus far in the belief that that feeling is all that is worth pursuing; all that you need – not happiness or love necessarily, but the feeling of being free. So this album just kind of happened to me, and I let it happen.

Although this spider web reveal is quite unusual, I’m honestly not at all surprised. This septuagenarian singer no doubt has stories up his sleep which could turn the young popstars of today grey with fear.

