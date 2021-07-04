Investigation Uncovers Shocking Revelation About Britney Spears’ Social Media Posts

@britneyspears/instagram

As more information continues to emerge regarding Britney Spears’ conservatorship, new details about her social media posts has now been uncovered.

While Spears is often active on social media, regularly posting photos and videos to Instagram, many fans have wondered whether the singer is really behind her own accounts.

In a bombshell report in the New Yorker, it’s now been revealed that Spears does not have full control over her social media posts.

According to the report, written by Ronan Farrow and Jia Tolentino for the New Yorker, Spears will write her own posts before submitting them to CrowdSurf, the on-demand transcription and captioning services firm hired to handle her social media pages.

A team of around 10 people ‘responsible for managing Spears’s legal and business affairs, public relations, and social media’ will hold a weekly meeting covering topics such as merchandise deals and song-license requests, the report states. In these meetings, the team will also discuss Spears’ Instagram and Twitter posts, with some posts having previously been ‘deemed too sensitive’ for the 39-year-old singer’s social media pages.

One insider said, ‘She’s not supposed to discuss the conservatorship’, revealing that some posts written by Spears have raised legal questions and so haven’t been uploaded.

On Wednesday, June 30, Judge Brenda Penny denied Spears’ request to have her father Jamie removed from the conservatorship as co-conservator, having found the star to be ‘substantially unable to manage his or her financial resources or to resist fraud or undue influence’.

#FreeBritney advocates were disappointed by the ruling, but have not given up hope that Spears will one day be released from the conservatorship she has been held under for 13 years.