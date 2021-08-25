It’s Raining Men Becomes It’s Raining Them In Gender Neutral Edit
An LGBTQ+ classic hit has been updated for the 21st century, as It’s Raining Men becomes It’s Raining Them.
The 1983 smash, originally performed by The Weather Girls, has been re-recorded by transgender performer Mila Jam, who decided to make the tune more inclusive by changing the lyrics to use gender neutral terminology.
Though on the whole the song is the same queer club anthem we all know and love, Jam, 32, has made one or two timely alterations, with the iconic chorus becoming ‘it’s raining them’, and other lines referring to specific genders also changed to use neutral pronouns.
For example, instead of the line ‘God bless Mother Nature, she’s a single woman too’, Jam sings ‘God bless Mother Nature, they’re a single person too’.
Elsewhere in the song, lyrics have been updated to spread a message of empowerment, with lines like ‘tall, blond, dark and lean, rough and tough and strong and mean’ altered to become ‘cool, bold, strong and keen, proud and loud and here and seen’.
The song was released on the music streaming app Deezer in celebration of World Pride Month, Metro reports, with streaming revenue generated from the song over the next year set to go to diversity charity Gendered Intelligence.
In a statement, Mila Jam said:
It’s an honour to perform It’s Raining Them. For all artists in the LGBTQ+ community I believe the future is ours, it’s now, and we must shine.
We haven’t always been in this position, so I think it’s important that we tell our stories and make some good out of it.
I really hope this record helps more of my siblings feel included. We’ve always been here, we aren’t going anywhere, and we must continue to dance.
As well as getting the blessing of it’s original writer, Paul Shaffer, the revamped song has received huge support online, including from one very notable fan. Geri Horner (formerly Halliwell), who covered the song in 2001, posted a clip of Jam’s version on Instagram, writing, ‘This is about inclusion and freedom to be yourself, always. He, she, them – whatever your pronouns may be. Everyone is welcome. Great job @themilajam.’
