It’s Raining Men Becomes It’s Raining Them In Gender Neutral Edit

It’s an honour to perform It’s Raining Them. For all artists in the LGBTQ+ community I believe the future is ours, it’s now, and we must shine.

We haven’t always been in this position, so I think it’s important that we tell our stories and make some good out of it.

I really hope this record helps more of my siblings feel included. We’ve always been here, we aren’t going anywhere, and we must continue to dance.