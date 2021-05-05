J. Cole Announces His New Album Is Coming Next Week

realcoleworld/Instagram/PA Images

J. Cole has announced that his new album The Off-Season will drop next week.

In an Instagram post last night, Cole revealed the May 14 release date along with the album’s artwork, which shows him standing in front of a burning basketball hoop. He told fans, ‘My new album The Off-Season available 5/14. Just know this was years in the making.’

The record – Cole’s sixth studio LP – serves as the much-anticipated follow up to KOD, which was released back in April 2018 and ended the year at the top of many of the hip hop ‘best of’ lists.

The new album title may come as a surprise to some fans, with Cole’s next record having initially been believed to be titled The Fall Off, in reference to KOD’s closing track 1985 (Intro to The Fall Off).

However, towards the end of last year, the rapper dropped a hint at the true identity of his next record, posting a hand-written note on Instagram suggesting that The Off-Season is set to precede two future albums, including The Fall Off, as part of ‘The Fall Off Era’.

In 2020, Cole released two songs that were believed to be introductions to a forthcoming album – The Climb Back and Lion King on Ice – as well as Snow on tha Bluff, a mooted diss track about Noname.

In between studio LPs, Cole also released 2019’s Revenge of the Dreamers III, a compilation album that was the product of the 10-day ‘Dreamville’ sessions featuring Cole and a whole host of other artists, which Pitchfork says ended up with more than 100 tracks.

Cole has previously suggested that he could retire following the completion of ‘The Fall Off Era’, captioning his teaser post, ‘I still got some goals I gotta check off for’ I scram…’

Shortly before making his announcement, the rapper took to Twitter, posting cryptically, ‘Is this thing on,’ and fans immediately flocked to social media to share their excitement.

‘J. Cole announcing his new album is the best thing to happen to me this year… and it’s May,’ one person tweeted, while another posted, ‘This new J.Cole album is a legacy defining moment in his career, I hope it’s a 10/10 fr.’

And with releases from Kendrick Lamar and Drake also rumoured to be just around the corner, the next few months are shaping up to be big for hip hop fans.

