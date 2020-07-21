J. Cole Reveals He Has Two Sons For First Time In Open Letter PA Images

Middle Child rapper J. Cole has revealed he is a father of two sons in a lengthy open letter.

The artist has kept his personal life largely private throughout his career, only offering small glimpses into his family through songs and interviews.

However, the 35-year-old has now decided to open up, a process he described on Twitter as being ‘both hella challenging and mad fulfilling to write’.

J. Cole PA Images

On She’s Mine, Pt. 1 and She’s Mine, Pt. 2, from the album 4 Your Eyez Only, the Dreamville Records boss had confirmed one child, later revealed to be a son in a 2018 interview, with his wife Melissa Heholt.

Then, on last year’s Sacrifices as part of the Revenge of the Dreamers III compilation, Cole announced that he had a second child on the way, rapping: ‘She gave me the gift of my son, and plus we got one on the way. She gave me a family to love, for that, I can never repay. I’m crying while writing these words, the tears, they feel good on my face.’

In one segment of the 3,500-word letter, published on The Players’ Tribune, Cole looks back on the period between 4 Your Eyez Only and now, writing:

Four years have passed. In that time I’ve been blessed with two sons, learned the delicate art of balance between parenthood and career, had the pleasure of working with a ton of talented artists as a featured rapper, spent 10 magical days recording a Dreamville album in Atlanta, and put a lot of time and energy into sharpening my sword and growing as an artist.

Ahead of his upcoming album The Fall Off, Cole wrote the ‘fire that was once dying out has returned, and for that I’m grateful’. Earlier in the letter, he credits his ‘long term plan of becoming the best rapper I could possibly be before hanging up [his] jersey’ for planting the seeds for the impending release.

Cole added:

On my career bucket list, there remain a few more items to check off before I give myself permission to enter whatever the next chapter of my life may be. However, as I approach the summit of this mountain, I still find myself staring at that other one in the distance, wondering if I can climb. At 35 years old, I know that sounds crazy when said out loud, but I believe all of the best dreams do.

There’s no official release date for The Fall Off at the time of writing. While always slotted to drop this year, EarthGang’s Olu said it had been delayed slightly by the current pandemic, as Rap-Up reports.

