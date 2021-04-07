Ja Rule Is Putting Infamous Fyre Festival Cheese Sandwich Tweet Up For Auction For $80,000

trev4president/Twitter/jarule/Instagram

Ja Rule is putting an infamous tweet – that’s right, a tweet – from the chaos of Fyre Festival up for auction.

In 2017, rapper and entrepreneur Billy McFarland made history with the most shambolic music festival ever organised. Billed as a luxury event in the Bahamas, it was an unmitigated disaster as soon as attendees started to arrive, with soggy mattresses, cheese sandwiches and general disarray.

Advert 10

The latter drew significant attention in a tweet from Trevor DeHaas, which came with a photo and read, ‘The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing.’

Now, Ja Rule is teaming up with the original author to sell the tweet as a non-fungible token (NFT) – essentially, it’s a digital certificate authenticating one’s ownership of something. In this case, if you’re the buyer, you’d own the tweet itself and its copyright.

The rapper’s listing on his Flipkick platform describes the social media post as a ‘meme. Cultural touchstone. Cheese sandwich’.

Advert 10

It continues, ‘From an inauspicious dinner, photographer Trevor DeHaas captured the most iconic image from 2017’s most famous debacle – the Fyre Festival. Two limp white slices on wheat bread lay, like the lifeless body of Icarus, bemoaning the hubris of man. A timeless image of inestimable cultural import, sold now as a singular NFT.’

PA Images

If – for some godforsaken reason – you’d like to place a bid, click here. Ja Rule launched Flipkick in March this year, claiming to be the ‘first company to offer cryptographic authentication of physical works of art sold as and linked to NFTs’.

He told The Art Newspaper, ‘If you’re old like me, you’re used to having tangible things to collect. But you’ve got to let your mind be open to the new. I feel like we can be the Christie’s of physical NFTs. We want to involve celebrities and dope influencers. Banksy, if you’re reading this, Rule would love to sell you baby.’

Advert 10

McFarland is currently serving a six-year prison sentence in connection with various frauds committed in the lead-up to Fyre Festival. However, Ja Rule has mostly escaped any consequences from the festival, with a judge dismissing him from a class-action lawsuit back in 2019.

He also told the publication, ‘I learnt so much from Fyre Festival. One of the major takeaways is that you can’t let somebody else put on your glasses. I relinquished my vision to someone else and the business didn’t get handled properly. I’m sad that I had to learn these lessons in such a public and crazy way, but you grow with these lessons.’