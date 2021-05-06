James Blunt Has Perfect Response To People Complaining About His Concert

jamesblunt/Instagram/PA Images

James Blunt has roasted himself on Twitter after it was announced that he would become the first person in more than a year to play a full-capacity concert at the Royal Albert Hall.

Blunt was recently revealed as the first headliner in a string of post-pandemic shows set to be put on at the iconic London venue this July, and it seemed like the singer is aware that he might not be everybody’s first choice for the first performer to draw a full crowd.

Advert 10

Taking to Twitter, Blunt reacted to the announcement in his typical self-deprecating style, retweeting a link to a BBC article about the news and adding, ‘The answer is no. You obviously haven’t suffered enough.’

His tweet was an instant hit, and has so far gained more than 26,000 likes, as well as dozens of hilarious responses.

One person replied, ‘Do you really think you’ll be able to sell all the tickets James?’ while someone else tweeted, ‘Are they pretty certain social distancing will be easy at your gig do you think?’

Advert 10

Another joked about the singer’s more mature audience, tweeting, ‘Makes sense, most of your fans should be vaccinated surely at their age?’

In the almost two decades since Blunt rose to fame with You’re Beautiful, he’s become almost as well known for his hilarious Twitter presence as for his actual songs. It’s not the first time he’s used his wit to get out ahead of criticism – he’s even taken to mocking his own album release announcements, tweeting a few years back, ‘If you thought 2016 was bad, I’m releasing an album in 2017.’

PA Images

And while Blunt does actually have plenty of fans who genuinely are excited to see him play live again, earlier this year, he poured cold water on fan’s wishes for him to announce a new tour, joking that even he wouldn’t attend his own concert ‘unless they paid me’.

Advert 10

The singer’s Royal Albert Hall show will be among the first in the UK to be allowed a full capacity audience since pandemic restrictions were first implemented in March 2020. The venue is set to host a series of limited capacity gigs beginning at the end of May, before hosting the landmark show on July 6.

The UK is currently trialling a series of events held without social distancing or mask-wearing requirements, ahead of plans to remove all restrictions on public gatherings on June 21.