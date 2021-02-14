Janet Jackson Breaks Silence After Justin Timberlake Apologised To Her And Britney

janetjackson/Instagram/PA Images

Janet Jackson has broken her silence following Justin Timberlake’s apology to her and Britney Spears.

The actor-singer issued a new apology in light of the Framing Britney Spears documentary, which shines a light on Timberlake’s treatment of the popstar following their breakup.

In response to the ‘messages, tags, comments and concerns’ he’d received, he penned an apology that also included Jackson, who has since uploaded a video for her fans.

Not directly commenting on Timberlake’s apology, the 54-year-old said, ‘I was at home just the other day by myself and I began to cry. I was crying because I was so thankful for all that God has blessed me with. All that He has given me. For Him being in my life. And I am so thankful for all of you being in my life. You’re so special to me.’

She continued, ‘I want to thank all of you for making [her 1986 album] Control number one once again after 35 years. I never in a million years, I would never think that this would happen. I really appreciate you and I love you so, so much. Thank you.’

His apology concerns the 2004 Super Bowl halftime show, in which he pulled away part of her outfit and caused a ‘wardrobe malfunction’ that exposed Jackson’s breast to the audience. Unlike Timberlake, she faced widespread criticism, which had a huge impact on her career. She was even banned from that year’s Grammys.

At the time, as per The Guardian, Jackson said, ‘I think they put all the emphasis on me, as opposed to us. I consider him a friend, and I’m very loyal. Friendship is very important to me.’

Timberlake’s statement reads, ‘I am deeply sorry for the times in my life where my actions contributed to the problem, where I spoke out of turn, or did not speak up for what was right.’

It adds, ‘I understand that I fell short in these moments and in many others and benefited from a system that condones misogyny and racism.’