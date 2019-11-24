Jason Derulo Denies Photoshopping His ‘Anaconda’ After Instagram Overshare

Jason Derulo/Instagram/PA

Saddle up, ladies and gentlemen: Jason Derulo’s ‘anaconda’ is 100% kosher.

The Whatcha Say pop star racked up the likes on Instagram on Friday, November 22, after posting an underwear pic to his followers.

However, it wasn’t the singer’s smouldering gaze that was getting the attention. To be perfectly frank, it was his gargantuan knob – and it isn’t photoshopped.

Don’t worry, you don’t need to go searching on social media – here it is:

The raunchy snap has went down a treat with his fans: so far, it’s sitting on 422,228 likes, and the comments are a thirsty sight to behold.

One user commented: ‘All those inches, your new name is Jason DeRULER,’ while another wrote: ‘I think you have a huge Diet Coke bottle inside those boxers.’

Others were more interested in what Derulo is ‘hiding in there’, with one user adding: ‘It’s fighting to get out.’

Of course, humble as ever, the superstar replied with simply: ‘Anaconda.’ Joke’s on you, Derulo – anacondas generally grow up to around 15ft.

However, he’s clearly enjoying the attention the post is getting. He even added a later comment: ‘Don’t lie… did you zoom?’

There’s always going to be sceptics and naysayers – but Derulo has confirmed that the snap is all real, with no enhancements in sight.

Commenting on the reaction to the picture, Derulo told TMZ:

It was in Bali. I honestly [didn’t] feel like that was going to be my most liked picture when I woke up this morning. I posted the motherf*cker very early. It was [a photo] from months ago. It was not even something that I just did. Photoshop? Photoshop? Don’t make me [pull it out]. There are not enough women in this area. Just know that us Haitians, we look different.

There you have it. Stop the clocks, sound the alarms – Derulo’s dong is real, so we can all relax.

The Talk Dirty artist was the talk of the town this week – especially after the latest trailer for the live-action adaptation of Cats hit the web.

Check out the trailer for Cats below:

Based on Andrew Lloyd Webber’s hit musical, Derulo stars as Rum Tum Tugger – also known as the cat who f*cks.

Derulo appears alongside a star-studded cast including; Jennifer Hudson, James Corden, Dame Judi Dench, Idris Elba, Sir Ian McKellen, Taylor Swift and Rebel Wilson.

After the release of the trailer, one person tweeted:

The new trailer for #CatsMovie isn’t so bad if you close your eyes.

Four years at university to write about Jason Derulo’s penis – are you proud of me now, mum and dad?

