Jay-Z Defends Dave Chappelle Over Netflix Controversy

Jay-Z has spoken out in support of Dave Chappelle in the wake of backlash surrounding his recent Netflix special, saying ‘great art is divisive’.

The rapper, who is a longtime friend of Chappelle’s, said that while he didn’t agree with everything the comedian said in his show, he thought it was important to provoke discussions, describing him as ‘super brave and super genius.

During a conversation held on Twitter Spaces, Jay-Z said:

I think he pushed a lot of buttons. I watched sometimes like ‘ugh’. But I think what happens with true art is it has to cause a conversation and sometimes it’s going to be abrasive, sometimes it’s going to be off-putting to folks, but I think it opens up an opportunity to have a dialogue no matter what the issue is.

While the 51-year-old did not say whether he himself found specific comments made by Chappelle about transgender people to be divisive, he defended the comedian by saying it was important to have conversations with people you disagree with, claiming that prior to the election of Donald Trump, ‘fake conversations about race’ were masking the scale of the issue in the US.

‘These algorithms on these sites allow people to talk [to] people that agree with you. We have to speak with one another when we disagree. That’s how we get to the bottom of it, that’s what therapy is,’ he said, per Metro. ‘You gotta sit there and deal with yourself in a real way, these are the things I’ve done and these are the things I gotta grow from and anything that doesn’t have that tension, it’s not gonna be real,’ he added.

Jay-Z was recently inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, with Dave Chappelle attending the ceremony to introduce the legendary rapper.