Jay-Z Lent Private Jet So Ahmaud Arbery's Lawyers Could Get To Court

Jay-Z provided Ahmaud Arbery’s legal team with a private jet to ensure they could make it to the preliminary hearing of two men charged with Arbery’s murder.

Father and son Greg and Travis McMichael appeared in court this week after being charged with felony murder for the death of Arbery, who was shot while he was out jogging in Brunswick, Georgia, in February this year.

The pair went free for weeks before footage of the killing emerged, resulting in outrage from the public and prompting calls for a grand jury to review the case.

The court hearing aimed to support the murder charges later brought against Travis and Greg, so the legal team representing Arbery needed to get to Glynn County Magistrates Court for the hearing.

Attorney Blerim Elmazi explained there were no flights available, and he and his associate Lee Merritt ‘spent hours trying to find flights or cars’ to get there.

In a post on Instagram, he continued:

At 1 am we started losing hope till we got a call from Jay-Z’s people at Roc Nation who chartered a flight for us to attend this hearing with the family of Ahmaud Arbery. Thankful for their support.

Merritt also shared details of the experience on Instagram, writing:

When you absolutely have to be in Court to stand with your client and righteous protestors for justice … Jay Z sends his private jet. That’s part of the P.P.E plan to get us out of this Crisis (People Power Political Power Economic Power).

At the hearing, lead investigator Richard Dial detailed how William ‘Roddie’ Bryan Jr., who helped the McMichaels chase down Arbery, heard Travis call Arbery a ‘f*cking n*****’ after shooting him.

Following the presentation of evidence, Magistrate Court Judge Wallace Harrell confirmed there was enough evidence for the McMichaels to face a murder trial. Bryan Jr. faces charges of murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment, Fox News reports.

As well as playing his part in helping get justice for Arbery, Jay-Z has been active in supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, which has increased in momentum following the death of George Floyd.

Earlier this week, Jay-Z and his entertainment company Roc Nation issued full-page adverts in The New York Times, the Chicago Tribune and the Philadelphia Enquirer in honour of Floyd.

The ads were signed by organisations such as the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers, the Women’s Global Initiative and Van Jones’ Reform Alliance, as well as the parents of Botham Jean, DJ Henry and Antwon Rose II, all of whom lost their lives to police officers.