Jay-Z Recorded Tupac Response Diss But Scrapped It When He Died

Some new light has been shed on one of rap’s legendary rivalries.

It may have been 24 years since Tupac Shakur was gunned down in Las Vegas, but details of his life and complicated relationships are still emerging. This time, it’s about his feud with Jay-Z.

According to Murder Inc co-founder Irv Gotti, when speaking to Fat Joe on The Fat Joe Show, the pair’s falling out apparently happened when Jay-Z collaborated with the Notorious B.I.G. on the hip-hop track Brooklyn’s Finest, which saw the latter feature on the song released in 1996.

Gotti claims Shakur was worried that Jay-Z would get mixed up in his and Biggie’s existing feud, saying: ‘That’s why ‘Pac was sh*tting on Jay because of Brooklyn’s Finest.’

He also went on to describe how Tupac reacted to hearing about the two rappers collaborating, seemingly unhappy at the prospect and seeing it as a betrayal of sorts. ‘Jay’s on the record with him so now he’s like, ‘F*ck you, ain’t no n***a like me, f*ck Jay-Z,’ and he starts bombing on Jay,’ Gotti said.

However, while Tupac made his new feelings towards Jay-Z abundantly clear in future songs, Jay didn’t retaliate publicly, holding back his produced response after the rapper was murdered later that year.

Furthermore, speaking on the A Waste Of Time podcast, DJ and producer Clark Kent previously revealed that the diss track existed but was held back after the shooting and subsequent death of Shakur: ‘It never came out, out of respect for the fact that he died,’ Kent said, the NME reports.

However, that’s not to say a response wasn’t set to go. In fact, Kent also revealed that the pair had the track done and dusted, but rightly changed their plans after the shooting. ‘Jay did a record going at ‘Pac, but just as it was about to come out, son died,’ he shared. ‘We performed it, though. We performed it once. You have to understand. The chip on Jay’s shoulder is so crazy, it’s just like he had to perform it.’

Almost three decades on, Tupac’s legacy is stronger than ever, and he’s often described as one of the most influential artists of all time. Some even claim the rapper faked his death and is alive and well, as the film 2Pac: The Great Escape from UMC boldly claims, saying the musician’s living as part of a Native American tribe in New Mexico.

Just this summer, a collection of Tupac’s love letters was auctioned off, after their discovery in 2016. There were 22 in total, revealing what the icon was like during his teenage years, and all written to his high school sweetheart. Biggie’s iconic crown he wore just three days prior to his own death was also sold off at the same time.