Jennifer Lopez Dances With Diddy As Former Couple Reunite From Isolation

Former flames Jennifer Lopez and Diddy reunited virtually for a fundraising ‘dance-a-thon’.

The I’ll Be Missing You rapper took to Instagram on Easter Sunday, April 12, to inspire his celebrity pals to get up off their feet and jive to raise money for healthcare workers on the front line of the global outbreak.

Major names dropped in for a boogie, including Demi Lovato, DJ Khaled and Kelly Rowland. But the sweetest moment came when J.Lo joined the broadcast, alongside her fiance Alex Rodriguez (who happens to be quite fond of his wife-to-be’s ex-boyfriend).

Jennifer Lopez Diddy Dancing Diddy/instagram

The former power couple, who dated from 1999 to 2001, came together for Diddy’s – real name Sean Combs – ‘Team Love Dance-A-Thon’, in the hope of raising funds to help medical professionals continue in their tireless efforts to tackle the virus.

There was clearly no animosity or awkwardness between the pair – as the Bad Boy Records founder dished out a solo to Elvis Crispo’s Suavemente, Lopez smilingly called him out for borrowing her moves, saying: ‘I probably taught you that.’

Jennifer Lopez Diddy Dancing 2 Diddy/Instagram

Between their dancing, Lopez brought Rodriguez – former New York Yankees shortstop and huge fan of the rapper – on to say hello, telling Diddy: ‘Puffy, you have to know this, because I don’t think you know this. This guy right here is your biggest fan from the Bad Boy era. Any party we do, anything it’s like, put up Puffy and Mase.’

The rapper, wearing a Yankees cap, replied: ‘I appreciate the love, A-Rod.’ The trio then took a swig of their drinks, and got up to have a dance together.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez PA Images

Diddy also told the couple: ‘Hey, I love you guys. I can’t wait until we can see each other again. May God bless y’all, and I just love you guys!’ Rodriguez replied: ‘Love you, buddy,’ while Lopez said: ‘We love you!’

The On The Floor singer and Hustlers actress then took a moment to show her gratitude to those fighting the virus, saying: ‘Healthcare workers are literally inspiring everybody to think bigger and to put yourself on the line for somebody else is the ultimate sacrifice. It is almost unimaginable what they’re doing. But it such a great and beautiful thing.’

Diddy’s stream – broadcasted to his 16.5 million followers – marked a collaboration between nonprofits Team Love and Direct Relief. Following the dance-a-thon – in which Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Shaq and Swizz Beatz also took part – the total amount raised stands at a staggering $3,671,820. If you’d like to donate, please click here.