Jeremih Breaks Silence On Coronavirus After Coming Out Of ICU

Rapper Jeremih has broken his silence on battling COVID-19 after coming out of intensive care.
The Don’t Tell ‘Em artist, real name Jeremy Felton, had been receiving treatment at a Chicago hospital after contracting coronavirus.
While many fellow artists, friends and fans posted well-wishes on social media, Jeremih himself hadn’t commented on how he was coping with the virus – until now.
While appearing on Sway in the Morning with Chance the Rapper, the 33-year-old discussed having coronavirus and being used as a ‘lesson’ for those who believe the pandemic is some sort of hoax.
The R&B star said: ‘What I can say is, man, it definitely is real. I didn’t take it for granted. And truth be told, this was kinda like… I’m a living, walking testimony.’
He added: ‘To let y’all know, I was really down bad for the last month and a half. While I was in there, you know, I don’t even remember the day I went in. That’s how messed up I was.’
Going into further detail, Jeremih explained:
I had the tube down my throat for about a week and a half. I was really, like, in a dream and I ain’t gonna lie, I woke up about two times and all I remember is just seeing a white light… what I ended up having – and I don’t mind sharing it because now, you know, I’m here – it was called a [multisystem] inflammatory syndrome.
MIS. Which is a rare case of, you know, cause and effect of [COVID-19]. My whole insides, all my organs, became inflamed. It was going down.
Chance the Rapper, an earlier collaborator with Jeremih on Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama, the mixtapes of which have been made available for streaming for the first time ever, wrote in November: ‘Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now.’
50 Cent also posted a photo of the pair, writing: ‘Pray for my boy Jeremih, he’s not doing good this COVID sh*t is real… he’s in ICU in Chicago.’
While he’s been on the mend, Jeremih said the recovery has been tough. ‘I had to learn how to walk again, eat, all that… I look at it as kind of somewhat of a blessing now, as crazy as it might sound. I needed to sit down. I needed to take a break.’
Across the US, there’s been more than 16.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 304,000 deaths.
