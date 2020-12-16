Jeremih Breaks Silence On Coronavirus After Coming Out Of ICU

I had the tube down my throat for about a week and a half. I was really, like, in a dream and I ain’t gonna lie, I woke up about two times and all I remember is just seeing a white light… what I ended up having – and I don’t mind sharing it because now, you know, I’m here – it was called a [multisystem] inflammatory syndrome.

MIS. Which is a rare case of, you know, cause and effect of [COVID-19]. My whole insides, all my organs, became inflamed. It was going down.