unilad
Advert

Jeremih Breaks Silence On Coronavirus After Coming Out Of ICU

by : Cameron Frew on : 16 Dec 2020 16:07
PA Images/jeremih/Instagram

Rapper Jeremih has broken his silence on battling COVID-19 after coming out of intensive care.

The Don’t Tell ‘Em artist, real name Jeremy Felton, had been receiving treatment at a Chicago hospital after contracting coronavirus.

Advert

While many fellow artists, friends and fans posted well-wishes on social media, Jeremih himself hadn’t commented on how he was coping with the virus – until now.

While appearing on Sway in the Morning with Chance the Rapper, the 33-year-old discussed having coronavirus and being used as a ‘lesson’ for those who believe the pandemic is some sort of hoax.

The R&B star said: ‘What I can say is, man, it definitely is real. I didn’t take it for granted. And truth be told, this was kinda like… I’m a living, walking testimony.’

Advert

He added: ‘To let y’all know, I was really down bad for the last month and a half. While I was in there, you know, I don’t even remember the day I went in. That’s how messed up I was.’

JeremihJeremihPA Images

Going into further detail, Jeremih explained: 

I had the tube down my throat for about a week and a half. I was really, like, in a dream and I ain’t gonna lie, I woke up about two times and all I remember is just seeing a white light… what I ended up having – and I don’t mind sharing it because now, you know, I’m here – it was called a [multisystem] inflammatory syndrome.

MIS. Which is a rare case of, you know, cause and effect of [COVID-19]. My whole insides, all my organs, became inflamed. It was going down.

Advert

Chance the Rapper, an earlier collaborator with Jeremih on Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama, the mixtapes of which have been made available for streaming for the first time ever, wrote in November: ‘Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now.’

50 Cent also posted a photo of the pair, writing: ‘Pray for my boy Jeremih, he’s not doing good this COVID sh*t is real… he’s in ICU in Chicago.’

While he’s been on the mend, Jeremih said the recovery has been tough. ‘I had to learn how to walk again, eat, all that… I look at it as kind of somewhat of a blessing now, as crazy as it might sound. I needed to sit down. I needed to take a break.’

Advert

Across the US, there’s been more than 16.8 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 304,000 deaths.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Bees Love Cannabis And It Helps Save Their Dying Populations, Study Finds
Animals

Bees Love Cannabis And It Helps Save Their Dying Populations, Study Finds

MacKenzie Scott, World’s Richest Woman, Gives Away $4.2 Billion In Four Months
News

MacKenzie Scott, World’s Richest Woman, Gives Away $4.2 Billion In Four Months

Tom Cruise Furiously Screams Expletives At Mission Impossible Crew For Breaking Coronavirus Rules
Celebrity

Tom Cruise Furiously Screams Expletives At Mission Impossible Crew For Breaking Coronavirus Rules

Nate Diaz Calls Out Jake Paul For His Foul-Mouthed Rant To Conor McGregor
Sport

Nate Diaz Calls Out Jake Paul For His Foul-Mouthed Rant To Conor McGregor

Cameron Frew

After graduating from Glasgow Caledonian University with an NCTJ and BJTC-accredited Multimedia Journalism degree, Cameron ventured into the world of print journalism at The National, while also working as a freelance film journalist on the side, becoming an accredited Rotten Tomatoes critic in the process. He's now left his Scottish homelands and taken up residence at UNILAD as a journalist.

Topics: Music, Coronavirus, COVID-19

Credits

SWAY'S UNIVERSE/YouTube

  1. SWAY'S UNIVERSE/YouTube

    Jeremih and Chance The Rapper Talk About Near-Death Experience with COVID-19 | SWAY’S UNIVERSE

 