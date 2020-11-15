Jeremih ‘On A Ventilator Battling COVID-19 In The ICU’

Jeremih PA Images

Rapper Jeremih has been hospitalised with COVID-19, reportedly placed on a ventilator in the intensive care unit.

The Don’t Tell ‘Em artist, real name Jeremy Felton, is currently being treated in a Chicago hospital. It’s unclear if he was admitted after testing positive for coronavirus, nor is his exact location known at the time of writing.

Yesterday, November 14, fellow musicians and rappers started sending messages of support to the 33-year-old, even asking for fans’ prayers.

The news was first released by TMZ, reporting that Jeremih is currently on a ventilator in the hospital he’s being treated at, according to ‘sources close to the situation’. His prognosis is allegedly ‘bleak’.

While the rapper hasn’t posted anything on his own social media feeds regarding his health, other artists have since confirmed his illness while sending well-wishes.

Chance the Rapper, who earlier collaborated with Jeremih on 2016’s Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama, shared his prayers on Twitter.

He wrote: ‘Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he’s ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him.’

50 Cent also shared a photo of himself and the artist on Instagram, writing: ‘Pray for my boy Jeremih, he’s not doing good this COVID sh*t is real… he’s in ICU in Chicago.’

Rapper and producer Hitmaka also posted an image of Jeremih, writing: ‘I need everyone to pray for my brother Jeremih… this message is posted with his mothers blessing.’ In an Instagram Story, he wrote: ‘My dawg changed my life, he gone pull through pray for Jeremih… we need that energy… pray for my brother he gone shake back.’

Big Sean also wrote a tweet to the rapper: ‘Prayers up, praying for your strength.’ Meek Mill also tweeted his prayers to the star.

Jeremih first arrived on the music scene with Birthday Sex in 2009, going on to become a notable R&B star with Down on Me and his Late Night mixtapes, working with a range of stars, such as Flo Rida and Ludacris. His most recent album, MihTy, was released back in 2018.

Jeremih is signed to Def Jam Music, which is owned by Universal Music Group. Neither the rapper, nor the label, nor a representative have commented on his illness at the time of writing.