Jessie J Hospitalised After Waking Up Unable To Hear Or Walk Straight

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 28 Dec 2020 09:39
Singer Jessie J was recently hospitalised in LA after she woke up unable to hear or walk straight.

She spent Christmas Eve in hospital and was later diagnosed with Ménière’s, a disorder that affects the inner ear and can cause dizzy spells.

If the condition goes untreated, it can lead to permanent hearing loss.

Taking to Instagram to inform her 9.4 million followers of her diagnosis, the 32-year-old explained:

I woke up and felt like I was completely deaf in my right ear, couldn’t walk in a straight line.

Basically I got told I had Ménière’s syndrome. I know that a lot of people suffer from it and I’ve actually had a lot of people reach out to me and give me great advice, so I’ve just been laying low in silence. Now’s the first time I’ve been able to sing and bear it.

She added, ‘It could be way worse, it is what it is. I’m super-grateful for my health. It just threw me off.’

The Price Tag singer took herself to hospital on Christmas Eve to seek treatment for the condition, The Sun reports. Fortunately, doctors worked out what was wrong with her ‘real quick’ and were able to give her the help she needed.

Jessie JJessie Jjessiej/Instagram

There’s no cure for the condition, but things can be prescribed to help with the nausea and dizziness, according to the NHS.

In a separate Instagram post, along with telling her followers about her Ménière’s syndrome, Jessie said how much she was missing her family.

Currently situated in Los Angeles, the British-born singer was unable to return to the UK for the festive season due to the ongoing pandemic.

She wrote on Thursday, December 24, that she ‘had a big cry’ because she was ‘missing [her] friends and family in GB’ and adding that it’s ‘important to let it out and let yourself feel, it just don’t sit in it. Can’t change it so don’t let it ruin your Christmas’.

PA Images
Jessie, full name Jessica Ellen Cornish, continued:

BIG weird non traditional Christmas Eve vibes… Sending LOVE to everyone who needs it, is or isn’t alone. We all need some extra love. This Christmas might be a little off. BUT one in a lifetime isn’t bad when some people haven’t had one good one in their lifetime.

The Bang Bang singer added, ‘Think about what you do have this week, not what you don’t’.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton is a pint sized person and journalist at UNILAD. After studying Multimedia Journalism at the University of Salford, she did a year at Caters News Agency as a features writer in Birmingham before deciding that Manchester is (arguably) one of the best places in the world, and therefore moved back up north. She's also UNILAD's unofficial crazy animal lady.

Topics: Celebrity

