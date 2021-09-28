Jesy Nelson Opens Up About ‘Decade Of Unhappiness’ While With Little Mix

Alamy

Nine months after leaving Little Mix, Jesy Nelson has opened up about feeling ‘trapped’ in the girl band.

Advert 10

Ahead of releasing her first solo single Boyz, Nelson has spoken about her experience with Little Mix, likening it to a ‘machine’.

She recently appeared on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, where she reminisced about times she ‘really loved’ performing with Leigh-Anne Pinnock, 29, Jade Thirlwall, 28, and Perrie Edwards, 28, but also ‘felt like there were way more times that I was sad than I was happy’.

‘When it came to little things, like if we had to do a video and everyone had to wear bikinis and I didn’t want to wear a bikini because I felt like sh*t, I couldn’t not,’ she said.

Advert 10

‘It’s just the little things like that, that would make me feel trapped. And it was just the constant comparison every single day that was hard and that eventually, after 10 years, takes a massive toll on your mental health.

She continued:

I don’t think people realise how hard it is to be in a girl band. There’s a lot that comes with it that people don’t know about. And obviously I don’t get to make my own decisions. Three people have to agree as well, so there would always be disagreements on certain things.

Advert 10

‘I feel a lot of people think that it’s selfish I’ve left the group. I really didn’t want to upset people and I didn’t want people to think that about me, but I don’t care any more… it was 10 years of my life that I was very unhappy with and I needed to take myself out of that and genuinely do what’s going to make me happy,’ she explained.

Alamy

She also compared being in the band to a ‘machine… you don’t have any time off. You can’t switch off. Even when you go home, your phone is constantly going off about work and your life is planned out’.

However, Nelson also said her former bandmates are like her ‘sisters… I had honestly the most incredible memories with Little Mix. We laughed so much, they are, they’re like my sisters… They are the best girl band in the world’.

Advert 10