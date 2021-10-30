unilad
Advert

Jesy Nelson Opens Up About Little Mix Feud During Revealing Graham Norton Interview

by : Cameron Frew on : 30 Oct 2021 12:33
Jesy Nelson Opens Up About Little Mix Feud During Revealing Graham Norton InterviewBBC/@littlemix/Instagram

Jesy Nelson opened up about her relationship with Little Mix during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

The ex-girl band member recently debuted her first solo track, Boyz ft. Nicki Minaj, sparking controversy over allegations of blackfishing.

Advert

It also came after comments about her ‘decade of unhappiness’ while being part of Little Mix, with conflicting reports over Nelson blocking Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall on social media.

Jesy Nelson. (Alamy)Alamy

Talking to Norton alongside the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan and Barack Obama, Nelson heaped praise on the remaining Little Mix members. ‘To me they are still the sickest girl band in the world,’ she said.

‘We’re not talking any more. It is sad but honestly there is no bad blood from my side, and I still love them to pieces and genuinely wish them all the best. I loved my time with them, and we’ve got the most incredible memories together, but it’s just one of those things which needs to take time, so who knows.’

Advert

Nelson earlier said she left the band due to the toll of trolls and expectations on her mental health. While appearing on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Nelson said Edwards, Pinnock and Thirlwall were like her ‘sisters’, but compared the experience of being in the band to a ‘machine’.

‘I don’t think people realise how hard it is to be in a girl band… and obviously I don’t get to make my own decisions. Three people have to agree as well, so there would always be disagreements on certain things,’ she said.

If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]

Most Read StoriesMost Read

Prince Andrew’s Lawyers Ask US Judge To Throw Out Sexual Abuse Claims
News

Prince Andrew’s Lawyers Ask US Judge To Throw Out Sexual Abuse Claims

Madonna Under Fire For Recreating Marilyn Monroe’s Death Bed Scene In Shocking Photo Shoot
Music

Madonna Under Fire For Recreating Marilyn Monroe’s Death Bed Scene In Shocking Photo Shoot

Police Issue Warning Over Halloween Sweets Laced With Cannabis
News

Police Issue Warning Over Halloween Sweets Laced With Cannabis

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Accuses Prison Guards Of ‘Physically Abusing’ Her
News

Ghislaine Maxwell’s Brother Accuses Prison Guards Of ‘Physically Abusing’ Her

Cameron Frew

Entertainment Editor at UNILAD. 2001: A Space Odyssey is the best film ever made, and Warrior is better than Rocky. That's all you need to know.

Topics: Music, Graham Norton, Jesy Nelson, little mix, Now

Credits

Live Now

  1. Live Now

    Reign with Josh Smith: Jesy Nelson

 