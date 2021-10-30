Jesy Nelson Opens Up About Little Mix Feud During Revealing Graham Norton Interview

BBC/@littlemix/Instagram

Jesy Nelson opened up about her relationship with Little Mix during an appearance on The Graham Norton Show.

The ex-girl band member recently debuted her first solo track, Boyz ft. Nicki Minaj, sparking controversy over allegations of blackfishing.

Advert 10

It also came after comments about her ‘decade of unhappiness’ while being part of Little Mix, with conflicting reports over Nelson blocking Perrie Edwards, Leigh-Anne Pinnock and Jade Thirlwall on social media.

Alamy

Talking to Norton alongside the likes of Dame Judi Dench, Jamie Dornan and Barack Obama, Nelson heaped praise on the remaining Little Mix members. ‘To me they are still the sickest girl band in the world,’ she said.

‘We’re not talking any more. It is sad but honestly there is no bad blood from my side, and I still love them to pieces and genuinely wish them all the best. I loved my time with them, and we’ve got the most incredible memories together, but it’s just one of those things which needs to take time, so who knows.’

Advert 10

Nelson earlier said she left the band due to the toll of trolls and expectations on her mental health. While appearing on the Reign with Josh Smith podcast, Nelson said Edwards, Pinnock and Thirlwall were like her ‘sisters’, but compared the experience of being in the band to a ‘machine’.

‘I don’t think people realise how hard it is to be in a girl band… and obviously I don’t get to make my own decisions. Three people have to agree as well, so there would always be disagreements on certain things,’ she said.