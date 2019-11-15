JLS To Make A Comeback As They Reunite For Huge Tour

PA Images

The year’s 2009, JLS are at the top of the charts with Beat Again and life is good.

X-Factor is still a viable reality TV programme, Barack Obama has just become the President of the United States, and most importantly Brexit isn’t a thing.

Now fast forward ten years later and sadly all of those things are a distant memory, but JLS has found a way to take us right back in time by announcing a huge comeback tour. Viva la 2009!

Before we get into the details though, let’s just remember this iconic bit of TV gold:

You’re welcome. The foursome, Marvin Humes, Aston Merrygold, JB Gill, and Oritse Williams, are reportedly in the early stages of planning a huge reunion tour which could potentially include new material.

These plans include talks to agree a new deal for the comeback, with an insider claiming the ‘details are being finalised’ on the reunion.

An industry source said, as per The Sun:

The time is finally right for a ­comeback, now that everyone has had the chance to do try out other things and fulfil some ­personal goals. They have stayed really good mates and always loved being on stage together. Now feels like the right time. They have the best memories from their JLS days and are champing at the bit to give ­something back to their fans. Details are being finalised, but it’s all looking really hopeful and positive. Currently there are just plans for shows and maybe a few new tracks. But it if it really takes off for them it could fully relaunch the band.

After coming second in 2008’s X-Factor, the group scored five number one’s during their five-year career and topped the charts with their self-titled debut album in 2009.

Since splitting in 2013, all four went their separate ways with Marvin becoming a popular DJ and TV presenter alongside his wife Rochelle, Aston forging a career in the West End, JB becoming a TV presenter, and Oritse releasing solo music.

The news of a reunion comes just months after Oritse was found not guilty of raping a woman in a hotel room, after he was accused of raping a 20-year-old waitress in Wolverhampton in 2016.

The singer, 32, always denied the allegations of rape and was eventually cleared in May this year.

