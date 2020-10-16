John Legend Pays Emotional Tribute To Chrissy Teigen After Pregnancy Loss
John Legend has shared an emotional tribute to wife Chrissy Teigen, after the devastating loss of their unborn son.
The singer shared a video of his performance at the Billboard Music Awards and dedicated it to Chrissy, who spoke candidly with fans during the difficult pregnancy.
‘I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling,’ he wrote.
‘I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world.
‘We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility.’
The touching tribute comes after the couple announced their son Jack had passed away.
‘We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before,’ Chrissy wrote on Instagram, alongside black and white photos taken from the hospital.
‘We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough.
‘We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So, he will always be Jack to us.’
Chrissy added:
Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever.
To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you.
Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience.
But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Throughout the pregnancy, Chrissy regularly updated fans with videos from hospital, where she was on bed rest due to complications.
The couple announced their pregnancy in August, explaining that Jack was the first child the couple had been conceived without IVF.
They married in 2013, and together they share Luna, 4, and Miles, who was born in 2018.
If you have experienced a bereavement and would like to speak with someone in confidence contact Cruse Bereavement Care via their national helpline on 0808 808 1677.
Topics: Celebrity