JoJo Has Rewritten Leave (Get Out) To Help You Get Through Self-Isolation

I never though corona could be such a nasty b*tch. But now that she’s here boy all I want is for you to use common sense.

Stay in! (Chill) Right now. Do it for humanity. I’m deadass about that, but we will survive.

So you gon’ learn how to cook now, and practice good hygiene. I know you’re bored and want to f*ck around but not on me.

Tell me why you’re acting so confused. When the CDC laid it out for you. Come on, I know you’re not dumb.

To go behind my back and hit the bar, shows how really immature you really are. Keep exposure to a minimum.