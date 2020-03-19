JoJo Has Rewritten Leave (Get Out) To Help You Get Through Self-Isolation
It was the year 2004. We were all waving a fond farewell to Friends while proudly sporting our new cropped pirate pants.
This was an innocent, pre-Spotify time when you couldn’t turn on music channels Kiss or The Hits without seeing 13-year-old singer-songwriter Jojo belting out Leave (Get Out) in between furious glares at the camera.
In retrospect, it’s kind of weird that a girl barely in her teens was peeved at her boyfriend for breaking his promise of ‘forever’. But that aside, this nostalgic number is still a catchy banger, and those who claim not to know every single word by heart are only kidding themselves.
In the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, this beloved noughties icon has arisen as a true hero, rejigging the lyrics of Leave (Get Out) to deliver some much-needed public health information.
Jojo, now 29, has craftily switched the title to Chill (Stay In), and the lyrics are as just helpful as they are toe-tapping.
In a TikTok vid, Jojo lends her strong, distinctive vocal chords to stopping people from heading out to bars and restaurants, as well as taking aim at those who aren’t currently following medical advice.
The lyrics – which fit almost perfectly with the original track – are as follows:
I never though corona could be such a nasty b*tch. But now that she’s here boy all I want is for you to use common sense.
Stay in! (Chill) Right now. Do it for humanity. I’m deadass about that, but we will survive.
So you gon’ learn how to cook now, and practice good hygiene. I know you’re bored and want to f*ck around but not on me.
Tell me why you’re acting so confused. When the CDC laid it out for you. Come on, I know you’re not dumb.
To go behind my back and hit the bar, shows how really immature you really are. Keep exposure to a minimum.
People have been – quite rightly – praising Jojo for getting this vital message out there, especially when there are still those out there who are continuing to gather in large groups to socialise – against all medical advice.
One impressed person tweeted:
See what we’re NOT gonna do is sleep on Jojo in 2020. That voice! (Also, listen to her and stay inside kthanks).
Another fan said:
Y’all slept on @iamjojo for so long. This quarantine is giving y’all the chance to witness her creativity .. Baby been writing for years!
You see how quick she wrote Chill(Stay In)? Go check the rest of her Tagalog.. Oh and stream Man #TeamJoJo #Man
Jojo was there for you when you had that unrequited crush in Year 7. And she’s here for you now. Listen up.
It’s okay to not panic. LADbible and UNILAD’s aim with our coronavirus campaign, Cutting Through, is to provide our community with facts and stories from the people who are either qualified to comment or have experienced first-hand the situation we’re facing. For more information from the World Health Organization on coronavirus, click here.
