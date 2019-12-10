Joyner Lucas Blames Juice WRLD’s Death On Rappers That Glorify Drug Use

PA

Joyner Lucas has blamed Juice WRLD’s recent death on rappers ‘who glorified drugs and made it cool’.

Juice WRLD, real name Jarad Anthony Higgins, died after suffering a seizure in Chicago’s Midway airport on Sunday, December 8.

The 21-year-old’s cause of death is still unconfirmed at the time of writing, but that hasn’t stopped Lucas from hitting out at those he deems responsible.

Juice was reportedly still conscious and bleeding from the mouth when paramedics arrived at the scene – he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Lucas took aim at performers glorifying drugs in their songs, saying he blames them for the young rapper’s death.

Juice wrld was 21. He was a product of our generation of rappers who glorified drugs and made it cool. Im blaming Yal niggaz for this shit. 🤦🏽‍♂️ all that lean and pills niggaz glorify and talk about. You teaching the kids to do it. Smh you happy now?Rip @JuiceWorlddd. Gone too soon — Joyner Lucas (@JoynerLucas) December 9, 2019

Lucas wrote:

Juice WRLD was 21. He was a product of our generation of rappers who glorified drugs and made it cool. I’m blaming yal n*ggaz for this shit. All that lean and pills n*ggaz glorify and talk about. You teaching the kids to do it. Smh you happy now? Rip @JuiceWorlddd. Gone too soon.

People began responding to the tweet in defence of Juice, with one user writing: ‘Obviously didn’t know that much about him. He always talked about them but didn’t glorify them.’

One of Juice’s lyrics reads: ‘Baby I do not condone this, but I’ve been drinking and smoking.’ Lucas has since responded, saying he wasn’t attacking Juice’s songs.

Lucas added:

I never said Juice WRLD glorified them. I knew what juice spoke about. Poor kid was depressed and went through a lot so he used drugs as a outlet. It’s this generation of music that glorified drugs and made them cool so kids like him and other kids abuse them. It’s a cycle dude.

Law enforcement sources close to TMZ told the publication Juice swallowed a number of Percocet pills to prevent police from finding them in a search of his private plane – it’s believed this contributed to an overdose after leaving the plane.

An autopsy was reportedly carried out on the rapper yesterday, December 9, but toxicology, cardiac pathology and neuropathology testing have yet to be carried out.

