Juice Wrld Dead At 21 After Suffering Seizure

American rapper Juice Wrld, 21, has died after suffering a seizure in Chicago’s Midway airport.

According to TMZ, Juice – real name Jarad Anthony Higgins – was still conscious when he was rushed to hospital, however he was pronounced dead a short time later.

When paramedics arrived at the scene, the rapper was reportedly bleeding from the mouth – the cause of the death is still unconfirmed at the time of writing.

Juice had arrived in Chicago on Sunday morning, December 8, following a flight from California. Police say the rapper suffered the seizure while walking through the airport.

The musician, who only turned 21 last week, toured with Nicki Minaj earlier this year. His career truly kicked off in 2018, when he climbed the charts with his debut track Lucid Dreams – landing at number two.

He had another hit with All Girls Are The Same, which featured Lil Yachty on the remix. It was this song that drew the attention of Interscope Records, where he was signed into a multi-million dollar contract.

Juice also featured on Travis Scott’s AstroWorld album, performing on the No Bystanders track, and had a hit song with with Ellie Goulding in 2019, Hate Me. Over the course of a few months, the track amassed 48 million views on YouTube. His stage name was said to be inspired by Tupac Shakur’s 1992 film Juice.

His first album, Goodbye and Good Riddance, managed to reach number four on the Billboard charts, selling more than one million copies. His second album, Death Race for Love, was similarly successful, topping the charts and racking up 165,000 sales in its first week of release.

Young Legend Gone 💔Rip Juice Wrld — CassiusClay🐐 (@oCASSlUS) December 8, 2019

In 2018, the Chicago rapper also released a joint album with fellow star Future, called The WRLD on Drugs.

Fans of the rapper have been paying their tributes online, with comedian Tom Green writing: ‘Devastated to hear of the death of one of my favorite artists of the last 10 years. Rest in peace [Juice Wrld], you brought such incredible music to the world in your short life. My condolence to the friends, family, and fans of this talented man.’

It’s true. I’m genuinely in shock rn. I listened to his music on repeat everyday. https://t.co/GQY6MeJTIT — 100T Classy (@Classify) December 8, 2019

The 100t Classy Twitter account wrote: ‘I’ve listened to Juice Wrld on repeat for the past year every single fucking day. If you know me or watch the streams, you know how much i loved his music. Another amazing artist gone, so fucking unfair man. I just can’t believe this. Rest In Peace Legend.’

No official statement has been released by police or family at this time.

