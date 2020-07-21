Juice WRLD Joins The Beatles As Third Act To Have Five Songs In Top 10

His diaristic laments aren’t sanitized or watered down in an attempt to mute the pain of his reality, and thus, under the circumstances, these songs feel especially brutal and honest.

It’s an effective eulogy that captures the charismatic artist as his fans had come to know him—complicated but hopeful.

Despite the turmoil that plagues these lyrics being no different than those he released in his lifetime, one thing remains clear: Juice WRLD wanted to live. And with every elegiac confession, even from beyond the grave, he implores his fans to find ways to do the same.