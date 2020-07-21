Juice WRLD Joins The Beatles As Third Act To Have Five Songs In Top 10
The late rapper Juice WRLD has made music history, with five tracks featured on his posthumous album Legends Never Die simultaneously charting in the Hot 100’s top 10.
At the time of writing, Come & Go has earned a number two spot, closely followed by Wishing Well at number five, Conversations at seven, and Life’s a Mess at nine, with Hate the Other Side sitting at a still extremely impressive ten.
A notoriously tough market to crack, Juice WRLD is the third act in music history to have five of his songs featured in the US top 10 at the exact same time. The two other acts to have achieved this feat are The Beatles and Drake, putting Juice WRLD in fairly formidable company.
The Beatles charted five top-ten songs for a groovy two weeks back in 1964, with classic tracks Can’t Buy Me Love, Twist and Shout, She Loves You, I Want to Hold Your Hand, and Please Please Me dominating the top five spots, Vulture reports.
Decades went by without anyone besting the Fab Five, but then Drake dropped Scorpion in 2018. An incredible total of seven songs from the album charted in the Top 10 simultaneously, breaking the record of five set by The Beatles all those years ago.
Completely dominating the charts, at one point Drake fans saw Nice for What at number one, Nonstop at two, God’s Plan at four, In My Feelings at six, I’m Upset at seven, Emotionless at nine, and Don’t Matter to Me at nine.
Now, Juice WRLD has become the third act to mark this achievement, with Legends Never Die being the largest US album debut of the year so far, as per the Billboard Charts. The track Come & Go peaked at number one, while Man of the Year peaked at number two.
According to Apple Music, the album ‘scans as true to the creative vision Juice WRLD cultivated for himself’:
His diaristic laments aren’t sanitized or watered down in an attempt to mute the pain of his reality, and thus, under the circumstances, these songs feel especially brutal and honest.
It’s an effective eulogy that captures the charismatic artist as his fans had come to know him—complicated but hopeful.
Despite the turmoil that plagues these lyrics being no different than those he released in his lifetime, one thing remains clear: Juice WRLD wanted to live. And with every elegiac confession, even from beyond the grave, he implores his fans to find ways to do the same.
Tragically, Juice WRLD – real name Jarad Anthony Higgins – died in December 2019 at the age of 21. He never got to see the remarkable impact Legends Never Die would have, with the album taking over the charts in a way which has so rarely been seen.
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Music, Drake, Juice Wrld, Legends Never Die, Now, Sound, The Beatles
CreditsApple Music and 2 others
Apple Music
Vulture
Juice WRLD Charts 5 Songs in Billboard Top 10, Joining Beatles and Drake
Billboard