Juice WRLD’s Team Staged Intervention For Rehab Just Days Before His Death

Juice WRLD agreed to go to rehab just days before he died from an overdose, his record label has revealed.

Lil Bibby, the founder of Grade A Productions, said the late rapper’s team was deeply concerned for his health and sobriety.

In a recent interview with DJ Vlad, Bibby said he had already signed up to be admitted to a rehabilitation facility in the lead up to his death.

Speaking on VladTV, Bibby said his team had discovered that Juice was doing doses of four Percocets at a time, leading them to stage an intervention. They informed the rapper that he had no choice but to go to rehab or he would destroy his career. Percocet are a combination of the opioid oxycodone with paracetamol.

‘We already had him signed up for rehab. He agreed to do—because that was like pulling teeth with him,’ Bibby said.

‘I found out that he was doing four [pills at a time]. So I get to freaking out. Like ‘What the f*ck.’ I get to telling people ‘Look we got to send this kid to rehab’. I’m telling everyone because I’m thinking ‘That’s a lot.’ Because all people I know only do at the max one [at a time],’ he explained.

While the conversation was the catalyst of getting Juice to agree to rehab, Bibby said the rapper was largely unbothered.

‘He said ‘Alright, I’ll go. I’ll go. But I’m not stopping.’ Like, ‘I’ll lower my dosage… but I like doing it too much,’ Bibby recalled.

Juice, real name Jarad Higgins, died in December 2019 shortly after a police search of a private plane he had just gotten off. Law enforcement officials had received a tip-off that there were guns and drugs aboard the plane.

Soon after, Juice began convulsing and had a seizure. He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Later, his team told police Juice had swallowed multiple Percocet pills to hide them from authorities.

In 2020, Bibby revealed that a second Juice WRLD posthumous album is in the works, XXL reported. When asked what he’s currently working on, he said ‘Juice WRLD next album, before adding that he has also revealed ‘too much’.

Juice WRLD’s first posthumous album Legends Never Die dropped in early July 2020, and featured appearances from Halsey, The Weeknd and Trippe Redd. It debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200.