Justin Bieber Admits He Was ‘Reckless’ During 8-Year Relationship With Selena Gomez

I think I was just hurt from my previous relationship. I think I still was dealing with a lot of unforgiveness and all that sort of stuff. To be honest, I don’t think I even knew what I was really struggling with at the time. I don’t think I knew I was dealing with unforgiveness.

I was just in a place where I knew I didn’t want to tell [Baldwin] one thing and… I felt like she respected me at the time and I had a lot of respect for her, and so I just didn’t want to say something and then she’d see me off doing some other thing.

[…] But either way, she loved me and seeing me with other people hurt her. And so with that being said, she went out and did things that hurt me. And so just this hurt, I’ve hurt her, she hurt me. And then before tour we just really stopped talking, I was really upset.