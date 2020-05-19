Justin Bieber And Ariana Grande Hit Back At Tekashi 6ix9ine After He Accused Them Of Cheating

Anyone who knows me or has followed me for a while knows that numbers aren’t the driving force in anything I do. I’m grateful to sing. Grateful to have people who want to listen. Grateful to even be here at all…. my fans bought the song. JUSTIN’S fans bought the song. OUR fans bought this song (never more than four copies each, AS THE RULES STATE).

They are ride or die motherfuckers and I thank god every day that I have them in my life. not just when they fight for us to win (even when i ask them not to as i did this week) but because they’re some of the greatest people I know. Sales count for more than streams. U can not discredit this as hard as u try.