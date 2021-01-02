Justin Bieber Apologises After Forgetting Lyrics To Sorry During New Year's Concert T-Mobile Live

Justin Bieber has had a lot of hits since he burst on to the charts, but it seems the singer is having difficulty remembering all the lyrics.

New Year celebrations have been slightly different amid the global pandemic. Due to an inability to attend events, live-streams of concerts have become a popular way to celebrate the changing calendar, and Justin Bieber put on an online performance for thousands of fans on New Year’s Eve.

However, the hit single Sorry was difficult to sing for Bieber. While performing at the Beverly Hilton hotel, the singer forgot the lyrics to the 2015 song.

Shortly after the lyric ‘You know I try but I don’t do too well with apologies,’ Bieber admitted that he had difficulty remembering the words to the song. He simply said, ‘I forgot the words’ before moving on, MailOnline reports. During the lengthy set, the singer also had issues with the lyrics of Love Yourself.

Despite facing some issues with his own words, fans appear to have enjoyed the large scale event. The evening also meant a lot to Bieber, and the singer also took a moment to share his feelings about the performance as well as his hopes for the new year.

On Instagram, the pop star wrote about the experience:

Couldn’t be more honored to stand beside so many incredible people tonight thank you to all of you who put on this incredible show tonight my heart is full of hope for 2021.

Bieber also revealed a new song at the event called Anyone, and fans seemed to be impressed with the new track. With a new song already looking like a hit, Bieber will most likely have to remember even more lyrics before performing in the future.

