Justin Bieber Calls Out Grammys For Excluding Him From R&B Categories

Justin Bieber has spoken out after he was snubbed from the R&B categories at the Grammys.

But that’s not to say the Love Yourself singer wasn’t included in various parts of the rest of the awards show. He scooped four nominations in other categories, with nods in the Best Pop Solo Performance category for Yummy, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for Intentions with Quavo, Best Country Duo/Group Performance for 10,000 Hours, and Best Pop Vocal Album for Changes.

However, the musician was missing from all of the R&B categories, despite being regarded as a popular artist within said genre.

In an Instagram post, the What Do You Mean? star addressed his issue with his 151 million followers:

To the Grammys I am flattered to be acknowledged and appreciated for my artistry. I am very meticulous and intentional about my music. With that being said I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being acknowledged as an R&B album which is very strange to me.

The 26-year-old went on to explain, ‘I grew up admiring R&B music and wished to make a project that would embody that sound. For this not to be put into that category feels weird considering from the chords to the melodies to the vocal style all the way down to the hip hop drums that were chosen it is undeniably, unmistakably an R&B Album.’

But to avoid any backlash for expressing his views on the matter, Justin made clear he was more than happy with what he had been included in, explaining, ‘To be clear I absolutely love Pop music it just wasn’t what I set out to make this time around. My gratitude for feeling respected for my work remains and I am honored to be nominated either way.’

In order to reiterate his gratitude for the noms he did get, the caption read, ‘Please don’t mistake this as me being ungrateful, these are just my thoughts take em or leave em.’

‘Thank you to the people who fought for me to even have any noms,’ he signed off on.

Elsewhere, Beyoncé became the most nominated female artist in history, adding a further nine this year to bring her total to 79, which is the same as Sir Paul McCartney. They both sit joint-second behind hubby Jay-Z and Quincy Jones on 80.

BTS became the first ever K-Pop group to get a nom for their single Dynamite, in the Best Pop Duo’Group Performance shortlist.

In more controversial news, The Weeknd accused the awards show of being ‘corrupt’, after he was completely snubbed from the nomination lists after a pretty successful year with the release of his latest album, After Hours.

