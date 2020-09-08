Justin Bieber Debuts Huge New Neck Tattoo

I come from a small town in Stratford Ontario Canada. I didn’t have material things and was never motivated by money or fame I just loved music. But as I became a teenager I let my insecurities and frustrations dictate what I put my value in.

My values slowly started to change. I let ego and power and takeover and my relationships suffered because of it. I truly desire healthy relationships. I want to be motivated by truth and love. I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them!