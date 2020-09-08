Justin Bieber Debuts Huge New Neck Tattoo
Justin Bieber has added another tattoo to his large collection, and this time, it’s on his neck.
The Canadian pop star took to Instagram to unveil his new body art: a long-stemmed rose in black and white, courtesy of celebrity artist Dr Woo.
The 26-year-old had been tattooed by Dr Woo last December for his ‘Forever’ ink on the opposite side of his neck, seemingly dedicated to his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber.
Hailey, 23, also has a tattoo on her neck reading ‘lover’ in cursive script, also designed by Dr Woo. Bieber now has more than 60 tattoos in total.
Earlier in August, the Intentions singer and model got baptised together, with Bieber calling it ‘one of most special moments of my life… confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family’.
Outlining the role of faith in his life, Bieber recently wrote:
I come from a small town in Stratford Ontario Canada. I didn’t have material things and was never motivated by money or fame I just loved music. But as I became a teenager I let my insecurities and frustrations dictate what I put my value in.
My values slowly started to change. I let ego and power and takeover and my relationships suffered because of it. I truly desire healthy relationships. I want to be motivated by truth and love. I want to be aware of my blind spots and learn from them!
He added that he wants to ‘walk in the plans God has for me and not try and do it on my own! I want to give up my selfish desires daily so I can be a good husband and future dad! I’m grateful that I can walk with Jesus as he leads the way’.
The couple got engaged in the Bahamas back in July 2018, and were wed just two months later in a secret service in New York. Just more than a year later, they held a religious ceremony in South Carolina.
As for the next steps of his marriage with Hailey, Bieber told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, ‘I want to start my own family, in due time. I want to enjoy being married for a little bit, go on tour, be married, enjoy travelling with just us, build more of our relationship. I think that it’s definitely the next step, for sure.’
He added, ‘I’m a Jesus follower and I just want to be led by… when you accept Jesus, he says that now you walk with the Holy Spirit. So, I think I just want to be led by the Holy Spirit.’
If you have a story you want to tell, send it to UNILAD via [email protected]
Topics: Music, Body Art, Dr Woo, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, Justin Bieber, Neck Tattoo, Now, Tattoo
CreditsJustin Bieber/Instagram
Justin Bieber/Instagram