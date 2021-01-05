Justin Bieber Denies Reports He’s Becoming A Church Minister

Justin Bieber Denies Reports He's Becoming Church Minister Justin Bieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber has been forced to deny bizarre reports he’s studying to become a church minister.

The Sorry singer issued a statement on Instagram, confirming that he’s not switching careers any time soon and has had enough of the ‘fake news’.

‘I’m not studying to become a minister or anything even close to that,’ he wrote. ‘I have no desire for that, this is fake news.’

Justin Bieber Denies Reports He's Becoming Church Minister justinbieber/Instagram

It comes after Page Six published a story based an anonymous quote allegedly given to OK! Magazine, which claimed the 26-year-old had plans to become a ‘full-fledged minister next year’ at Hillsong Church, following the departure of his former mentor pastor, Carl Lentz.

‘Justin believes he can take a leadership position in restoring order,’ the source apparently told the magazine. ‘Justin has never felt happier or healthier, and he says he owes it to the church.’

In a follow-up post, Bieber added, ‘And by the way, Hillsong is not my church. For clarity, I am part of Churchome.’

Justin Bieber Denies Reports He's Becoming Church Minister PA

‘Church is not a place. We are the church. We don’t need a building to connect with God. God is with us wherever we are,’ he added.

The singer has made no secret of his affinity to God, particularly in overcoming mental health problems and settling down from his partying days.

In fact, Bieber even credited Hillsong for helping him out of a ‘dark’ place, despite his wedding to Hailey Bieber being officiated at Churchome’s Judah Smith.

In the past, the musician had a very close relationship with Carl Lentz, going as far as calling him a ‘second father.’ However, Justin had distanced himself from the pastor even before his controversial exit from Hillsong.

The pastor was said to be monumental in helping Justin and his on-off ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez get back together. However, when he and Hailey got together, they chose Churchome as their joint place of worship.

Lentz was kicked out of the church in November 2020 and later confessed he had been unfaithful to his wife of 17 years, with whom he has three children. Last month, he announced he was seeking ‘treatment at an outpatient facility that specialises in depression, anxiety, and pastoral burnout’.

Although Lentz and Bieber had remained somewhat friendly with one another, since the news of his infidelity came out, both Justin and Hailey have unfollowed Lentz on Instagram.