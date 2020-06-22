Justin Bieber Denies Sexual Assault Allegation PA Images

Justin Bieber has denied allegations he sexually assaulted a woman, after being accused on social media.

The woman, who goes by the name Danielle, shared the allegations on an anonymous Twitter account on Saturday, June 20, claiming the incident took place at a hotel in Austin, Texas, on March 9, 2014.

Bieber denied the allegations on Sunday, and the anonymous Twitter account has since been deleted.

The 26-year-old singer presented evidence to support his claims in a series of tweets, explaining he has ‘dealt with random accusations [his] entire career’, but decided to speak out after discussing the situation with his wife, Hailey Bieber, and his team.

Bieber said ‘rumours are rumours’, but stressed sexual abuse is something he doesn’t ‘take lightly’.

He continued:

I wanted to speak out right away but out of respect to so many victims who deal with these issues daily I wanted to make sure I gathered the facts before I made any statement. In the past 24 hours a new Twitter appeared that told a story of myself involved with sexual abuse on March 9, 2014 in Austin Texas at the Four seasons hotel. I want to be clear. There is no truth to this story. In fact as I will soon show I was never present at that location.

Bieber went on to say that while he did surprise a crowd at the SXSW festival in Austin, as the woman claimed, she ‘did not know’ he attended the concert with his girlfriend at the time, Selena Gomez.

The singer defended himself with a series of article links, pictures, screenshots and receipts that indicated he was not at the Four Seasons hotel when the alleged incident took place, and that he wasn’t a guest there during his stay in Austin, instead staying at an Airbnb and a different hotel.

The evidence included an article from 2014, which discussed Bieber and Selena’s appearance at SXSW and showed a number of photos of the two of them ‘in the streets of Austin afterwards on March 9, 2014’.

Bieber said his team had spoken to the regional manager of the Four Seasons hotel following the allegations, and confirmed he was ‘never on property on the 9th of March 2014 and never a guest on the 9th or the 10th’. The singer encouraged press to contact the hotel to confirm his claims.

Explaining why his response was so thorough, Bieber said:

Every claim of sexual abuse should be taken very seriously and this is why my response was needed. However this story is factually impossible and that is why I will be working with twitter and authorities to take legal action.

At the time of writing, June 22, it is unclear if the accuser has responded to Bieber’s tweets or whether they plan to take further action.

If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact the Rape Crisis England and Wales helpline on 0808 802 9999 between 12pm–2.30pm and 7pm– 9.30pm every day. Alternatively, you can contact Victim Support free on 08 08 16 89 111 available 24/7, every day of the year, including Christmas.