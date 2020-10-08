Justin Bieber Is Releasing A Line Of Crocs justinbieber/Instagram

In aid of Croctober (yes, it’s a thing), pop star Justin Bieber is releasing his own line of Crocs.

While we can all admit that dress-down Fridays have now become a week-long thing in light of many of us working from home, comfortable footwear, whether it’s slippers or slides, has become essential.

Advert

I may not have been wearing Crocs in recent months, but apparently Justin Bieber is a ‘long-time Crocs fan’, and it seems he wants to get his ideas for them out there.

Justin Bieber PA

26-year-old Bieber is following in the footsteps of fellow singer Post Malone, who released his own range with Crocs a couple of years ago.

Arguably the marmite of footwear, the Sorry singer’s new shoe range will set you back $59.99. We can probably point the finger at Post Malone for the high price though, as Posty’s range was also priced at $59.99.

Advert

Bieber’s run of Crocs includes a yellow, classic clog based on his clothing brand’s colour, Drew House. If the bright yellow colour doesn’t make the shoes stand out enough, there will also be eight new custom Jibbitz charms to really jazz them up.

Speaking about his new range, Bieber said, ‘As an artist, it’s important that my creations stay true to myself and my style. I wear Crocs all the time, so designing my own pair came naturally. With these Crocs, I just focused on making something cool that I want to wear.’

JB X CROCS Crocs

The collection will be released globally on Tuesday, October 13, across select Crocs and partner e-commerce channels, as well as select retail stores in China and South Korea.

Advert