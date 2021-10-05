unilad
Justin Bieber Launches His Own Cannabis Range

by : Hannah Smith on : 05 Oct 2021 14:57
Justin Bieber Launches His Own Cannabis Range

Justin Bieber is getting into the cannabis market, but aside from being a savvy business move, there’s an interesting reason behind his latest venture.

The pop superstar recently announced his new collaboration with recreational cannabis company Palms, which is set to see joint packs named after his 2021 single Peaches go on sale in California, in a reference to the song’s lyrics, ‘I get my peaches down in Georgia, I get my weed from California.’

Justin Bieber (Alamy)Alamy

Bieber has been open in the past about how his cannabis use has helped him deal with mental health issues, and in an interview with Vogue announcing the collaboration, he explained that he hoped attaching his name to a recreational cannabis line would help destigmatise use of the drug.

He said:

I’m a fan of Palms and what they are doing by making cannabis approachable and helping to destigmatise it – especially for the many people who find it helpful for their mental health.

I wanted to make sure that I was doing something with them that felt genuine, and PEACHES felt like a good place to start.

Speaking to Vogue, Bieber recalled that, after revealing his drug use after having risen to fame as a clean cut teenage idol, he felt many attempted to shame him for being open about recreational cannabis.

Limited edition Peaches pre-rolled joints (Palms)Palms

‘Weed was something that I felt people tried to make me feel bad for enjoying,’ he said. ‘But I’ve now found a place in my life for weed products that have been beneficial in my human experience.’

What’s more, Bieber says that his collaboration with Palms is all for a good cause, with proceeds from the Peaches packs going to two charities: Veterans Walk and Talk, a charity that promotes cannabis and psychedelics drugs as an alternative form of therapy treatment for ex-service personnel, and criminal justice reform group the Last Prisoner Project.

Bieber joins a growing number of celebrities jumping onboard the fast-growing recreational cannabis market, with Jay-Z, Willie Nelson and even Martha Stewart among the famous faces to have leant their names to similar products over the past few years.

