Justin Bieber Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts In New Documentary
Justin Bieber has opened up about experiencing suicidal thoughts during his mental health battle, which left him in constant pain.
The Sorry singer, who rose to fame at the tender age of 16, has reflected on his struggles in a new documentary, where he recalled questioning whether the pain would ever go away.
‘There were times where I was really, really suicidal. Like, man is this pain ever going to go away?’ he said in the trailer for Justin Bieber: Next Chapter.
You can check out the official trailer here:
‘It was so consistent; the pain was so consistent. I was just suffering, right? So, I’m just like, man, I would rather not feel this than feel this,’ he added.
Now 26, Bieber is in a much happier and healthier place than he once was, and so he hopes that by opening up about his own struggles retrospectively, he can encourage his friends to do so when they’re struggling themselves.
He said:
I want to be the type of person and leader who can tell people, ‘You don’t have to put on a front. You don’t have to act a certain way. Who you are is enough.’
I feel so just at peace for the first time in my life. I just would encourage people, like, ‘Hey, if you’re feeling lonely, talk about it. Say it out loud.’ There’s a freedom in that. I could have avoided a lot of pain.
Bieber spoke about how lockdown has given him, and wife Hailey, time to really focus on each other, as well as ‘time for growth.’
The popstar cited prayer and meditation for helping him stay well during the difficult times, as well as working out a lot.
Earlier this year it was revealed Bieber was receiving treatment for depression, after struggling to deal with the idea of being followed or stalked by fans and having cameras in his face.
You can watch the full YouTube Originals documentary here.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123.
