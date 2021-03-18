Justin Bieber Receives Cease And Desist Over New Album Justice

justinbieber/Instagram/PA Images

French electronic music duo Justice has taken legal action against Justin Bieber, alleging that his album artwork infringes its trademark font.

Justice has owned a trademark for its namesake logo, in which the ‘t’ is presented to look like a cross, in France since 2008.

Advert 10

Bieber’s fans will know he recently unveiled his new album, titled Justice, and cover art on his Instagram. While he crouches down in what looks like a tunnel, the ‘t’ in ‘Justice’ looks strikingly similar to a biblical cross in a nod to the singer’s strong Christian faith.

Justice are now alleging bieber’s artwork and font infringes their rights and have sent the singer a cease and desist letter instructing him to abandon all use of the trademark, Pitchfork reports.

Advert 10

The letter, which has been seen by the publication, alleges that Bieber’s use of their trademark, known as the Mark, without authorisation is illegal.

‘You have not received permission from Justice to utilise the Mark. Moreover, Bieber’s work is in no way affiliated with, supported by, or sponsored by Justice. Such use of the Mark is not only illegal, but likely to deceive and confuse costumers,’ they write.

While the duo owns a trademark for their logo in France, they maintain that they also have priority in the US because they sell merchandise to fans in the country.

YouTube Originals

Advert 10

Bieber is being asked to ‘cease and desist any and all uses of Justice’s mark in any and all personal and business endeavours, including but not limited to [his] Album and social media.’

According to Spin, Bieber’s team contacted Justice’s management in May 2020, hoping to be put in touch with the duo’s graphic designer to ‘discuss a logo’.

‘We tried to set up a call between Bieber’s team and our designer, but the call was never completed and the conversation ended there. No one ever mentioned an album called Justice or a logo that says Justice. The first time we saw anything about it was the announcement,’ a spokesperson for the duo said.

Advert 10

Justice’s manager, Tyler Goldberg, told The Guardian they have already received ‘a ton of messages’ from fans ‘not only compelled to point out the similarities between the Justice Justin Bieber album’, but also confused as to whether they have collaborated with Bieber on the project.

Bieber’s Justice is set to be released tomorrow, March 19, as per the singer’s announcement.

‘In a time when there’s so much wrong with this broken planet we all crave healing and justice for humanity. In creating this album my goal is to make music that will provide comfort, to make songs that people can relate to and connect to so they feel less alone,’ he wrote.

Advert 10