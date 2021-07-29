Justin Bieber Releases Heartfelt Statement To Simone Biles
Singer Justin Bieber has issued a heartfelt statement to Simone Biles after the star withdrew from the Olympics all-around individual final.
The 24-year-old was set to take part in the Olympic event today, July 29, but has dropped out to focus on her mental health.
Biles first expressed that she was mentally struggling earlier this week after withdrawing herself from another event.
A statement issued by USA Gymnastics yesterday, July 28, said that it supported the gymnast’s decision.
It read, ‘After further medical evaluation, Simone Biles has withdrawn from the final individual all-around competition. […] We wholeheartedly support Simone’s decision and applaud her bravery in prioritizing her well-being. Her courage shows, yet again, why she is a role model for so many.’
In light of her ‘courage’, singer Justin Bieber has also voiced support for the gymnast’s decision to prioritise her mental health. Bieber himself has spoke about the mental health issues he’s faced in the past.
The Peaches singer wrote on Instagram, ‘Nobody will ever understand the pressures you face! I know we don’t know each other but I’m so proud of the decision to withdraw. It’s as simple as – what does it mean to gain the whole world but forfeit your soul.’
He continued:
Sometimes our no’s are more powerful than our yes’s. When what you normally love starts to steal your joy it’s important we take a step back to evaluate why.
People thought I was crazy for not finishing the purpose tour but it was the best thing I could have done for my mental health!! So proud of you @simonebiles.
Biles has since thanked people for their ongoing support and said the ‘outpouring of love and support’ she’s received has made her realise she’s ‘more than [her] accomplishments and gymnastics which [she] never truly believed before.’
If you’re experiencing distressing thoughts and feelings, the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM) is there to support you. They’re open from 5pm–midnight, 365 days a year. Their national number is 0800 58 58 58 and they also have a webchat service if you’re not comfortable talking on the phone.
