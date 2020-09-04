Justin Bieber Replaces Drake In DJ Khaled's New 'Popstar' Video DJ Khaled/YouTube

If DJ Khaled released a brand new music video for his new song featuring Drake, it would be fair to assume those two would have a starring role, wouldn’t it?

Advert

That’s certainly what I thought anyway, until the pair dropped the video for Popstar and were basically nowhere to be seen throughout the entire eight minute video.

Instead, Justin Bieber takes the place of the Hotline Bling rapper, miming along to Drake’s verses while living it up in his mansion alongside his manager, Scooter Braun, and wife Hailey.

Check it out below:

Advert

The clip starts with DJ Khaled hounding Drake to make the music video with him in multiple FaceTime calls: ‘We have to shoot the Popstar video,’ ‘Let’s get to the motherf*cking video shoot,’ ‘Yo Drake, do it for your brother, DJ Khaled.’

Clearly fed up of his constant calls, Drake decided to take matters into his own hands by ‘calling in a favour’ – i.e. ringing up Bieber and asking him to take part in the video instead of him.

And that’s exactly what he did, taking Drake’s place with ease and rapping along with his lines as though he came up with them himself. Clearly, the rapper was more than a little bit grateful for the ‘favour’, writing on Instagram: ‘Thanks JB… I owe u you one.’

Justin Bieber PA Images

Popstar is one of two collaborations with Drake that DJ Khaled dropped back in July, the other being Greece. Both songs will appear on Khaled’s upcoming album, Khaled Khaled, the DJ confirmed, with the album expected to drop later this year.

Although Drake might have been too busy to properly appear in this one, the video for Greece is yet to drop – so who knows? Maybe he’ll appear in that one.

And to be fair to the rapper, he has been pretty busy with his own stuff – last month alone, he appeared on two tracks with Popcaan and dropped his own single, Laugh Now Cry Later – so I think we can let him off the hook this one time.