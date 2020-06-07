Justin Bieber Vows To Condemn Racial Injustice After 'Benefitting From Black Culture' Justin Bieber/Instagram/PA Images

Justin Bieber is focusing on using his platform to ‘speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression’ after years of ‘benefitting from black culture’.

Advert

The Canadian pop star is one of several high-profile celebs using their powerful social media presence to engage with the Black Lives Matter movement, whether it be via sharing news, resources or footage.

In the wake of George Floyd’s death, the Intentions singer has been particularly vocal on Instagram, committing his posts to the ongoing fight against racial prejudice with updates regarding Floyd, Breonna Taylor’s story and other information on being an anti-racist ally.

Don’t expect his social feed to revert back to standard fare anytime soon. In his most recent post, the 26-year-old explained he’ll be focusing on using his platform to learn and educate those on ‘systemic oppression’ amid the widespread Black Lives Matter protests.

Advert

Bieber wrote:

I am inspired by black culture. I have benefited off of black culture. My style, how I sing, dance, perform, and my fashion have all been influenced and inspired by black culture. I am committed to using my platform from this day forward to learn, to speak up about racial injustice and systemic oppression, and to identify ways to be a part of much needed change.

Other musicians have been taking an active role: for example, Kanye West has vowed to pay the college tuition fees of Floyd’s daughter Gianna, as well as donating $2 million to help the families of Floyd, Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery with legal costs.

Kanye West Protest PA Images

On Thursday, June 4, the rapper also attended a ‘Justice for George Floyd/CPD out of CPS’ rally in Chicago – however, he soon left after his presence led to the orderly protest descending into a media frenzy. One protester said through a megaphone: ‘This is not a celebrity pop-up. You will not hijack this rally from the people who organised it, point blank period.’

At a recent protest in London, Star Wars actor John Boyega made an appearance, giving an impassioned speech that drew worldwide praise. ‘I’m speaking to you from my heart. Look, I don’t know if I’m going to have a career after this, but f*ck that,’ he said.

Boyega added: ‘Today is about innocent people who were halfway through their process – we don’t know what George Floyd could have achieved, we don’t know what Sandra Bland could have achieved, but today we’re going to make sure that won’t be an alien thought to our young ones.’

Advert

Following his speech, filmmakers all around the globe pledged their support to the Attack the Block star, with J.J. Abrams saying he’ll always be ‘begging to work’ with him. ‘Deep respect and love, my friend,’ the director added on Twitter.