Justin Timberlake Hounded To Apologise To Britney Spears After Documentary Revisited Break-Up

The documentary Framing Britney Spears has given viewers a unique insight into the stresses and misogyny that Britney Spears has been a victim of. Fans are now calling out Justin Timberlake in response to his actions towards her.

Cry Me A River was a huge breakout hit for Justin Timberlake as a solo artist. However, the song was built on the dramatisation of a relationship with Spears as Timberlake suggests that she cheated on him. The accompanying music video also used a look-alike to cast a further reference to the relationship.

Many are now responding to the actions of Timberlake, which seemingly used misogynistic behaviour to degrade Spears while promoting his own career.

The documentary on Spears is filled with uncomfortable events where the paparazzi had clearly invaded her privacy, but many felt the actions of Timberlake are among the worst. After their breakup, and subsequent single of Timberlake painting Spears as someone who cheated, the star was under scrutiny.

In 2003, Britney Spears appeared in an interview with Diane Sawyer, where Sawyer stated:

He has gone on television and pretty much said you broke his heart. You did something that caused him so much pain, so much suffering — what did you do?

Alongside these comments, Justin Timberlake frequently addressed having sex with Spears, and the documentary claims that the star ‘weaponised’ the situation in their pursuit for success. On the back of this, Twitter users have been airing their issues with Timberlake.

After the documentary addressed the issue of Timberlake discussing Spears’ virginity, many have apparently been messaging Timberlake on his social media accounts. The popstar’s Instagram account has seen an increase in comments as people call out the way he has used women to draw greater attention to his own career.

Although many of the comments have been removed, a lot of them have been captured:

Justin Timberlake has yet to respond to the comments of fans, but it will be interesting to see how they address accusations of using multiple women to further his career.

On the back of the documentary, many are calling for a reappraisal of Britney Spears as well as measures to give independence back to a woman who has been under a conservatorship for 12 years. This has ultimately meant that the star has had very little freedom and has a significant amount of their rights stripped away.