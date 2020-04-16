Justin Timberlake Responds To Britney Spears Calling Him A Genius britneyspears/Instagram/Shutterstock

Justin Timberlake has responded to ex-girlfriend Britney Spears calling him a ‘genius’, and there doesn’t seem to be any bad blood between the two.

Advert

Justin and Britney were the iconic couple of the 2000s – please refer to their matching denim outfits for an example – but their three-year relationship reportedly ended on a sour note.

Britney went on to marry Kevin Federline in 2004 before breaking up three years later, while JT didn’t walk down the aisle until 2012 to marry Jessica Biel.

JT and Britney Shutterstock

But nearly 20 years on, Britney has dubbed her ex-boyfriend a ‘genius’ while sharing a video of her dancing to his song Filthy.

Advert

She also mentions the elephant in the room that was their relationship, and called it one of the ‘world’s biggest breakups’.

Taking to Instagram to share the clip yesterday, April 15, the 38-year-old singer wrote:

This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you’re supposed to do these days!!!!! As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored. PS I know we had one of the world’s biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT’S GOOD

You can see it for yourself here:

After several people commented and tagged the popstar’s former flame in the post, Justin then commented on the clip himself a couple of hours after the video was posted.

Fortunately, JT’s comment didn’t go unseen.

Keeping it short and sweet, JT simply replied with a cry-laughing face emoji and three praise hands, because who needs words when you’ve got emojis.

Advert

Instagram britneyspears/Instagram

Justin wasn’t the only celebrity to reply to the post, as Britney’s sister Jamie-Lynn commented on it too, telling her older sister she looked cute.

Jamie-Lynn’s comment read, ‘Blogs are already plotting their outrageous stories…. you keep having fun and looking cute tho!! [sic]’.

Britney’s boyfriend Sam Asghari also commented on the post saying, ‘Snapchat, instgram, tiktok, Facebook, even MySpace was inspired by you [sic]’ followed by a fire emoji.

The popstar shared a picture of her and her personal trainer beau last month month wishing Sam, who’s 12 years her junior, a happy birthday.

With Britney telling her 23.9 million followers how she loves and adores Sam, I guess that means she and JT aren’t getting back together anytime soon? BRB while I cry myself a river.