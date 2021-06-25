Justin Timberlake Slammed After Voicing Support For Britney Spears

PA Images

Justin Timberlake has voiced his support for Britney Spears, but his fan base is conflicted about his previous actions.

Timberlake managed to launch his solo career with the song Cry Me A River. The music video and press around the song made it clear that the song was about Britney Spears as it implied she cheated on him. Timberlake then went on to make several negative comments about Spears in interviews with the press.

Given that the singer has profited from the attention directed at Spears, many are surprised by his recent statement of support.

On the back of Spears’ attempts to free herself from a conservatorship that sees her father control her assets, her commitments, and even her reproductive freedom, many have shown support for the pop star. Spears has gone as far as to compare what she’s experiencing to ‘sex trafficking’.

This issue has led to a swell of support from fans who have reflected on how poorly the star has been treated by the media. Timberlake has now joined the conversation and backed Spears.

Timberlake wrote on Twitter:

After what we saw today, we should all be supporting Britney at this time. Regardless of our past, good and bad, and no matter how long ago it was… what’s happening to her is just not right. No woman should ever be restricted from making decisions about her own body.

The singer went on to note that he and his wife, Jessica Biel, wanted Britney to be free and they ‘hope the courts, and her family make this right and let her live however she wants to live.’

While some praised Timberlake for his show of support, others said the singer was part of the problem and should be issuing an apology for partially creating the issue.

Leigh Van Bryan responded:

Some of us have been supporting Britney the entire time, not slut shaming her, dragging her in your music for clout and only speaking up once you realised your frat boy behaviour is no longer “cute”. We see you. We don’t forget how your behaviour is also to blame.

Others echoed a similar sentiment to Van Bryan.

This isn’t the only time Timberlake has come under fire for villainising women for his own gain. In recent months, the singer made an apology for how he treated Janet Jackson, as well as Spears. However, this apology was met with criticism as it apparently offered no detail and many accused him of being insincere.