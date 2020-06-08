K-Pop Fans Match Boy Band's $1 Million Donation To Black Lives Matter PA Images

K-pop fans have really played their part through the Black Lives Matter movement over the past few days.

From stopping their favourite acts from trending so others could use the exposure, to using their huge online force to block snitches at marches, and now donating a whopping $1 million to organisations in the fight for racial equality. Loyal fans of South Korean boy band BTS, known collectively as the BTS Army, came together to raise the impressive sum of money in support of the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The fundraising mission was launched by a group of fans called One In An Army, who began their cash building challenge on June 1, after BTS fans expressed their desires to help the noble cause. Just four days into their mission, the group had raised more than $50,000 for organisations that provide long-term support to black communities.

However, the mission didn’t end there. On Saturday, June 6, BTS revealed they – alongside their management company, Big Hit Entertainment – had donated $1 million to Black Lives Matter.

Writing on Twitter, the band said:

We stand against racial discrimination. We condemn violence. You, I, and we all have the right to be respected. We will stand together.

In response to the generous donation, fans launched their #MatchAMillion campaign on Twitter, and by Sunday, June 7, One In An Army had successfully matched the band’s $1 million.

In a statement, a spokesperson for One In An Army said:

We’ve run big projects before, but the amount of support for this project is overwhelming. We truly didn’t know whether the goal would be reached. We’re so proud that ARMY have once again chanelled their power for good, and are making a real impact in the fight against anti-black racism.

While it might seem like the group have accomplished their mission, they have no plans to end their fundraising just yet, and have even added the donation link as a permanent page on their website.

K-Pop Fans Match Boy Band's $1 Million Donation To Black Lives Matter PA Images

‘Black Lives Matter isn’t something that has a time limit,’ the spokesperson continued, as Dazed reports. ‘It’s a belief everyone needs to carry in their everyday lives. We stand in solidarity with the Black ARMY. They’re an important part of our family. And we stand in solidarity with Black people everywhere. Your voices deserve to be heard.’

What an incredible use of a community coming together for an important cause.