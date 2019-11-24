K-Pop Star Goo Hara Found Dead At Her Home Aged 28

Wikimedia/Goo Hara/Instagram

K-Pop and ex-Kara girl group member Goo Hara has been found dead in her home.

The 28-year-old superstar was found on Saturday evening, November 23, at her house in Gangnam’s Cheongdam neighborhood of Seoul.

Her death comes after Hara allegedly attempted to take her own life six months ago, according to local police.

잘자

Tributes are flooding in online for the K-Pop star – formerly part of Kara alongside Gyuri, Seungyeon and Youngji – with fans writing that she’ll ‘always be in our hearts’.

One user wrote:

You will always be in our hearts, 2019 has taken so many icons away from us and I hope her loved ones are okay. Rest In Peace, Goo Hara.

Another fan wrote: ‘I remembered how Goo Hara cried when Sulli died. And it makes me really sad watching this video of her crying. Rest well, Goo Hara. You are with Sulli now. I’m sorry we couldn’t protect you. #RIPGooHara #RIPHara.’

Hara was close friends with Sulli, who died in October this year. Police said in a statement that the 25-year-old had been suffering from ‘severe depression’.

Hara’s fans grew concerned in May after she posted suspicious messages to her Instagram stories. Later, she was found unconscious in her home by her manager.

Some of the quotes read: ‘Acting as if I am not tired, when I am, Acting as if I am not in pain, when I am.’ Another read: ‘After living all those years with suppression, I look fine on the outside, but it feels as if I am starting to break into pieces inside.’

Hara was previously caught up in a legal battle with her ex-boyfriend Choi Jong Bum, who was indicted after reportedly threatening to release sex tapes of himself and the K-Pop star.

Earlier this month, Bum took to Instagram to apologise following the controversy:

I want to sincerely apologize for causing so many people worry. All this time, I wasn’t able to respond to contacts from friends, acquaintances, and people who cared for me because my KakaoTalk account is gone. I apologise once again for making so many people worry for so long and for causing disappointment. I want to live in repentance for causing such deep disappointment to my peers who trusted and worked with me, the people who supported me, and my family.

Gangnam Police Department said in a statement: ‘We received a report on November 24, 6:30 pm KST about a death. We are currently investigating the cause.’

