K-Pop Star Yohan Of Boyband TST Dies Aged 28
K-Pop star Yohan, member of boyband TST, has died aged 28.
Yohan – real name Kim Jeong-hwan – became famous in South Korea via former boyband NOM, before later joining TST in 2017 alongside singers Ain, Junghoon, and Yonghyeon.
The cause of his death is currently unknown, with the group’s record label KJ Music Entertainment issuing a statement confirming his passing on June 16 and asking the media to refrain from speculation.
The statement read:
We are sad to relay the most unfortunate, sorrowful news. Back on June 16, TST member Yohan left this world. The late Yohan’s family is currently in deep mourning.
The family has pleaded that media articles about Yohan’s passing, such as those making speculations about the cause of his death, be refrained out of respect. We express our deepest condolences in light of Yohan’s final parting.
As per local news reports, a wake is due to be held at Sinchon’s Severance Hospital, with Yohan’s funeral taking place on June 18 at Yongin Catholic Church Park. The K-Pop star’s final Instagram post, showing him on a beach, was captioned: ‘I want to go travel.’
In the fallout of news breaking, fellow artists and fans have been paying their tributes online. South Korean singer Lee Kiseop, former member of U-KISS, commented on Yohan’s Instagram: ‘I love you a lot, Yohan… I miss you.’
One fan wrote: ‘He always had a good mood and the joy of living and he enjoyed life to achieve his dreams. You never fell, you are our guardian angel. An angel that we do not forget and that we will not forget. Stay in peace and continue to be happy.’
After joining TST in 2017, the group released several songs, such as She, Mind Control, Paradise, Wake Up and Love Story, with their most recent track Countdown dropping back in January this year. The band had been promoting themselves more as a four-piece after K enlisted in the military and Kyeongha left following sexual assault allegations.
If you’ve been affected by any of these issues and want to speak to someone in confidence, please don’t suffer alone. Call Samaritans for free on their anonymous 24-hour phone line on 116 123.