Kanye Teases New Track In Beats Ad Featuring Sha’Carri Richardson

Kanye West has treated fans to a clip of one of his new tracks in an advert for Beats By Dre featuring athlete Sha’Carri Richardson.

The rapper is set to drop his new album, Donda, later this week, with his attempts to raise the hype including a cryptic return to Instagram in the early hours of this morning, July 21.

Though it won’t be long before fans have access to the album in full, Kanye gave a glimpse at what they might be able to expect in the advert, which featured during Game 6 of the NBA Finals last night.

In the clip, Richardson can be seen preparing for a race by settling her feet on blocks while one of Kanye’s new songs, titled No Child Left Behind, plays in the background.

The advert then closes in on the sprinter’s face, revealing she is wearing Beats headphones during her training. An extended version of the clip was shared online by Beats By Dre, which featured more of Kanye’s lyrics.

He sings:

Back again, I use my back against the wall, Never caught on y’all, never count on y’all, always count on God, He’s done miracles on me.

Check out the video here:

Kanye repeated the last line four times, while in the clip Richardson launched herself into a sprint before the scene cut to black and revealed the words ‘Live Your Truth’.

The sprinter made headlines recently after it was revealed that she had tested positive for marijuana during a drug test, which led to her being officially suspended from the Olympics.

Her appearance in the Beats By Dre advert was followed by a revelation that fans would be able to hear Kanye’s new album during a listening event on Apple Music tomorrow, July 22.