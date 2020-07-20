Kanye Wants Jay-Z To Be His Vice President

PA Images

Kanye West has exploded onto the 2020 US presidential trail, and he’s revealed his number one candidate for Vice President: Jay-Z.

On July 4, the Runaway rapper announced his bid for the White House. The past two weeks have brought a few speed bumps, such as missing deadlines to qualify for state ballots. Nevertheless, he hosted his first rally yesterday, July 19, in Charleston, South Carolina.

Wearing a bullet-proof vest, with 2020 shaved into the back of his head, in a location with no microphone or speakers, it was an unconventional start to his campaign. People obviously have questions, and we’ve got an answer to one: he wants Jay-Z as his running mate.

You can listen to West’s interview, in which he discusses Jay-Z as VP, below:

During an interview with Kris Kaylin, West was asked about who he’d choose to be his Vice President should he be elected later this year. While Michelle Tidball, a self-described ‘biblical life coach’, has been the recurring name, the 99 Problems artist has entered the mix.

West said: ‘We have Michelle Tidball, who is a Christian pastor out of Wyoming, who is my running mate. But she would be open to taking another position if we found another running mate. You know my favourite candidate for my running mate is?’

After Kaylin guessed Sean Carter, aka Jay-Z, West confirmed it: ‘You know who should be my running mate… Sean Carter.’ However, West did add that he hasn’t discussed the prospect with him yet, so there’s no guarantees of a presidential collaboration just yet.

West’s first rally had some pretty striking moments, such as the claim that abolitionist Harriet Tubman ‘never actually freed the slaves, she just had the slaves go work for other white people’. He later discussed abortion, suggesting the practice should be legal and that ‘everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars’.

Discussing his parents’ consideration of abortion, an emotional West added:

My mom saved my life. My dad wanted to abort me. My mom saved my life. There would have been no Kanye West because my dad was too busy. I almost killed my daughter! I almost killed my daughter! The only thing that can free us is by obeying the rules that were given to us for a promised land. Abortion should be legal because guess what? The law is not by God anyway, so what is legality?

He also criticised the media’s impending coverage of his campaign, saying: ‘They’re going to run this, they’re going to tell you that I’m crazy. [Well] the world’s crazy!’

In order to qualify for South Carolina’s presidential ballot, West had to collect 100,000 signatures by 6pm BST today. There’s no confirmation of whether he’s been successful in this at the time of writing.