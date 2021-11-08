Kanye West And 22-Year-Old Model Vinetria Make First Public Appearance Together

Alamy/@vinetrria/Instagram

Kanye West has been spotted in public with Vinetria, an Instagram model he’s believed to be dating.

Kim Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the Runaway rapper, 44, earlier this year, seemingly sparked by their different politics and lifestyles. ‘He deserves someone that can go support his every move, go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming… I can’t do that,’ she earlier said.

Advert 10

The months following have been fascinating, to say the least: Kardashian appeared at West’s Donda listening party in a wedding dress; she’s since been seen on two ‘dates’ with Pete Davidson; and now, West is reported to be dating a 22-year-old influencer.

Alamy

West has been ‘hooking up’ with Vinetria ‘for a while now’, sources told Page Six. This weekend, the pair were snapped courtside while attending West’s Donda Academy’s debut basketball game in Minneapolis. The model is also expected to attend his next Sunday Service.

While reps for either star haven’t confirmed the romance, it marks his second public appearance amid divorce proceedings, having earlier dated Irina Shayk. However, other reports say they’ve always just been friends.

Advert 10

In a recent interview, West insisted Kardashian was still his wife. ‘SNL making my wife say ‘I divorced him’ on TV because they just wanted to get that bar off… and I ain’t never even see the papers, we not even divorced,’ he said.

It also comes as Kardashian and Davidson’s romance heats up, with the pair seen being ‘affectionate’ in New York after a string of dates, according to TMZ. However, not everyone is so delighted by the new couple.

‘Everybody in the family is worried about how Kanye will react to Kim spending so much time with Pete. Kanye recently said he still wants to be with her, so he can’t be taking this well,’ a source close to the Kardashians told Page Six.

Advert 10