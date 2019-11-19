Kanye West And Dr. Dre Announce New Project ‘Jesus Is King Part II’

Kanye West and Dr. Dre have teased they are working on a sequel to West’s latest album.

Just three weeks after the release of Jesus is King, the two artists took to social media to make fans aware of their future collaborative plans.

Details surrounding the future album are scarce, although it’s known it will be (aptly) named Jesus is King Part II and will be ‘coming soon’.

Ye shared a photo of himself in the studio standing next to rapper and producer, alongside a caption which read: ‘Ye and Dre Jesus is King Part II coming soon.’

Although West and Dre have both worked with other huge names in hip-hop, including Jay-Z, Nas, and Game, this will be their first time working together on an album.

Despite this, the rapper has previously made his admiration for Dr. Dre clear, telling Rolling Stone he was ‘star-struck’ when he first met him in 2003, and was ‘begging him’ to mix his next album within 30 minutes.

He continued:

He’s the definition of a true talent: Dre feels like God placed him here to make music, and no matter what forces are aligned against him, he always ends up on the mountaintop.

Regardless, fans appear to be confused that Dre has chosen this album to work with Kanye on; Jesus is King was nowhere near as well received as his other works, with Rolling Stone writing ‘you wish he had tried a little harder’ and Pitchfork describing it as a ‘largely flawed record’.

This could have everything to do with the rapper’s decision to use the gospel heavy album as a platform from which to preach his newly found faith, which saw him nearly quit rapping as it is ‘the devil’s music’.

West began attending the Placerita Bible Church in California in May this year, and last month confirmed he had converted to Christianity during a listening party of Jesus is King.

Although it had been speculated for some time that the rapper had converted to the religion, what with his weekly Sunday Service tradition and his vow to move away from making non-religious music, this was the first time he had confirmed it.

The release of Jesus is King only confirmed the rapper’s dedication to the cause, although time will only tell if the follow-up album with Dre will continue in the same fashion.

