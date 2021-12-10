Kanye West Asks Kim Kardashian To Come Back During Performance

Alamy

Rapper Kanye West has apparently shown his desire to be reunited with estranged wife Kim Kardashian during a second performance.

On Friday, December 10, West, now known as Ye, performed at the Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake in Los Angeles.

While performing in the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, the 44-year-old rapper repeated a line from a song in his 2010 album My Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy, which alongside his admittance of his marital mistakes at a previous Thanksgiving event, seemingly confirmed his hopes to reunite with his wife.

The event also acted as a reunion between himself and Drake, who had previously been embroiled in a long-lasting feud, to raise ‘awareness of the need for prison and sentence reform’.

Outside of his Sunday Services and Donda listening events, it was the rapper’s first headline show in five years, The Independent reports. However, Ye’s declaration to Kardashian stole the show.

In his rendition of Runway, Ye repeated the phrase: ‘I need you to run right back to me.’ Adding to the end: ‘More specifically, Kimberly.’

The audience reportedly went wild upon hearing the declaration, which followed on from Ye’s previous statement, made at the Los Angeles Mission’s Thanksgiving Event in Skid Row on Wednesday, November 24.

Ye stated that he had ‘made mistakes’ and ‘publicly done things which were not acceptable as a husband’.

However, the Kardashian is rumoured to have moved on and to be dating comedian Pete Davidson, after the pair were seen getting cosy after they both performed in a skit on Saturday Night Live.